Yesterday, a house fire in Abu Dhabi resulted in the death of six people and the injury of seven others, including two serious injuries. The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority succeeded in controlling the fire and undertook the cooling operations, and the injured and victims were transferred to the hospital.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority stated that it had dealt with a report received by the operations room, stating that a fire had occurred in a house in the Moazziz area.

She added that the accident resulted in the death of six people, two serious injuries, and five moderate injuries, pointing out that investigations are still underway to find out the causes of the fire by the competent authorities.

The competent authorities urged the public to obtain information from the official authorities, and to avoid spreading or circulating rumors about the incident.