6 people died and nearly 300 were injured in Turkey

New tremors left 6 dead and 294 people injured in southeastern Turkey. | Photo: Playback/YouTube

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake and other secondary ones shook the province of Hatay, in Turkey, one of the most affected by the tremors that began on February 6.

The epicenter was south of the city of Antioquia, and occurred at 17:04 GMT (14:04 GMT) yesterday (20), according to data from the Kandilli Observatory, in Istanbul.

According to the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo Turkey’s health ministry said six people died and 294 were injured.

The country’s authorities even issued a warning about the risk of a tsunami in the region, but later canceled the warning, but there is still concern about the water reservoirs.