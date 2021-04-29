Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – In a special corner of the pavilions of the “Words from the East” exhibition, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority during the period from April 27 to May 3, the visitor finds himself in front of a unique set of horse color paintings, known as “The Duke Group”, It was produced by Karl Dietrich Bercher (1791-1857), who was considered one of the pioneers of lithography in Braunschweig in Germany between the years (1827-1828).

The collection, which displays alongside hundreds of manuscripts and rare collections, includes 6 lithograph paintings, measuring 475 x 630 mm, all originally drawn in black and white, and painted by the artist Bircher to immortalize the aesthetics of the authentic Arabian horses, against the background of depicting landscapes that lead The function of framing the space surrounding the horses in the paintings, and the bodies of the horses gain indications of movement and departure.

Horse paintings

The paintings of horses are not satisfied with what they suggest of spontaneous beauty within the hanging panels, but also evoke in the awareness of the Arab public connotations related to the symbolism of the horse in the cultural conscience and in the heritage imagination, as it is a symbol of nose, pride, originality, and chivalry.

Each of the panels reveals a tale of the history of kings and nobles. Among the horses, the horse bearing the name “Mirza” stands out. It is a silver-gray Arabian horse with red spots on its left shoulder, presented by the Shah of Persia to the King of England, George III in 1819.

The artistic value of these paintings lies in two levels, the first is historical related to the fact that they were completed in the first quarter of the nineteenth century, and the second relates to their highlighting the aesthetics and originality of the Arabian horse breed, which was not without the stables of kings and nobles in Europe, including the stables of the royal family in England, and the stables of the Duke To whom the horses were taken in 1821, and he decided to hire an artist to immortalize the horses in paintings.