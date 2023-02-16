MEXICO CITY 16-Feb-2023 .- EI 57 percent of the Mexican population between 18 and 65 years old, that is, 71.8 million Mexicans, have ever bought in a marketplaceaccording to Annual Marketplace Study produced by Tandem Up.

Details that the buyer average in marketplaces He is both a 37-year-old man and a woman with children at home. His average spending ranges from thousand 774 pesos per purchase and makes 10.7 purchases a year.

We recommend you read:

The report shows that the categories clothing and shoes and electronics lead purchases in marketplace. They are followed by categories computing, beauty and health/pharmacy and home and furniture.

“Amazon and MercadoLibre are benchmark marketplaces both in terms of awareness and purchases in Mexico. They are followed by Walmart, Liverpool and Coppel, which also lead the average ticket. Walmart is a very interesting case because it is the marketplace with the highest average purchase frequency,” said Nuria Castro, commercial director of Tandem Up.

We recommend you read:

He argued that the economic aspect is the most important for the mexican consumerwell the free or cheap shipping costs, offers and promotions and cheap price are the most important attributes when deciding buy on a platform.

“The quality of the products and that the marketplace inspires confidence are also relevant aspects in first choice,” he added.

It revealed that when faced with a product with the same characteristics, 9 out of 10 online shoppers they prefer to buy it in their favorite marketplace instead of the Online store of the brand itself.

Castro stated that the intensity of buy in marketplaces has increased after the pandemic.

“69 percent of those interviewed declared that they had intensified their purchase frequency in marketplaces, especially women, and 64 percent had increased their average spending,” he pointed out.