Brothers of Italy in decline. Pd below 20%

59.8% of Italians are with Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The same percentage, 59.8% of Italians, believes that our country must continue to stand alongsideUkraine of President Zelensky in the war unleashed by Russia. These are the two main data from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Goes down Brothers of Italy at 29.2% in the parties' voting intentions, the League is essentially stable. Forza Italia recovers and is close to 6%. Pd still below 20% and M5S at 16.2%. Azione clearly beats Italia Viva.







Survey January 5

