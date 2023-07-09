Toyota rejoices in the temple of speed

After yesterday’s pole position, the Japanese manufacturer scored an encore with the victory of the #7 of Kobayashi, Conway and Lopez. No way for the #50 Ferrari driven by Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen who still give the joy of the podium to their fans with 2nd place, consoling the red tide after the accident between Buemi and Giovinazzi at the start. Great joy also for Peugeot, which conquered the top-3 for the first time in the WEC thanks to the performances of Jensen, Vergne and Di Resta.

First hour, Buemi-Giovinazzi disaster at the start

Conway’s Toyota #8 maintains its lead despite the attack from Molina’s Ferrari, which therefore remains in second place, but the first twist occurs with the other 499P from Antonio Giovinazzi: the Apulian, in an attempt to take the third position on Sebastien Buemi at the Prima Variante, he spun after a contact with the car of the French world champion, relegating to 20th position in the general standings. The episode smiles at Jensen’s Peugeot, who virtually climbs onto the podium, but above all attracts the attention of the Race Direction, which inflicts a 10 second time penalty to the former transalpine Formula 1 driver. As if that weren’t enough, after a quarter of an hour from the start (with Jensen who in the meantime passes to 2nd place) the Safety Car for the bad accident that happened to the Japanese Hoshino at the entrance to Variante Ascari, which always ends up against the barriers after a contact with Buemi. In 20 minutes spent behind the safety car, which also saw the first pit stops, Buemi was in the meantime found guilty for the maneuver performed, suffering another penalty, this time with a heavier Stop&Go for one minute. In this way, after the pit stop, the reigning champion slips to the rear of the standings, effectively compromising the chance of victory.

Second hour

At 13:30 the top-3 remains unchanged, but in the immediately following minutes all the drivers of the noble area of ​​the classification stop in the pits, with the Porsche of the Hertz Jota team of Da Costa and the Penske of Vanthoor who virtually get on the podium, followed by Lynn’s Cadillac. When the latter returned, the strategy adopted by the Ferrari #50 rewarded Molina, who took the lead ahead of the excellent Porsche Penske #5 driven by Christensen and Conway, who thus rose to third position ahead of Jensen’s Peugeot. On the 50th lap the Spaniard of ‘red’ maintains a 5-second lead over his pursuers, who are also fighting for second position, with Christensen managing to keep it until his pit stop. As the laps and minutes went by, Conway got close to Molina, attempting to overtake on more than one occasion, with the two cars however entering the pits within two laps; Molina gives the wheel to Nielsenwhile Conway doing the same with Lopez. The move proves Toyota right, which returns to the role of virtual leader right ahead of the Ferrari driver, while at Peugeot the #94 of Gustavo Menezes is experiencing technical problems. Nothing changes in LMGTE AM, with Bovy maintaining the lead in the series after two hours, while in LMP2 Olivier Rasmussen defends the lead previously conquered by his teammate Heinemeier-Hansson.

Third hour

At 14:35 the strategies change again, this time for the entrance to the Safety Car for the Aubry runway exit at the second di Lesmo. Lopez maintains the lead ahead of Nielsen, while Christensen rises to third position, also favored by the KO of Menezes. However, the Dane lost the third step of the podium on the other Peugeot Jean-Eric Vergne on lap 76. Top-3 that does not change even after the third pit stop, with the virtual leadership temporarily occupied by Neel Jani, at the wheel of the rookie Proton Competition, and Alessandro Pier Guidi only on paper in third position, engaged in the difficult comeback after the contact at the start between Giovinazzi and Buemi. Part of the race that ends in the regime of Full Course Yellowthis time for Mann going off track.

Fourth hour

Once the green flags are displayed, Pier Guidi gives way to James Calado and above all the third position at the Peugeot of Vergne, with a situation at the top of the standings that remained almost constant for almost the entire hour. Also in this context the pit stops are made for refueling and tire changes, with the Proton Competition confirming its good form (despite the few kilometers travelled) to temporarily place itself in second position, behind the Toyota #7 which switch in the meantime to Kamui Kobayashi, author of the pole position yesterday. The Japanese flies, while Fuoco tries to reduce the disadvantage while defending himself against the recovery attempts of the Peugeot #93, this time driven by Paul di Restain turn ahead of the Porsche Penske of the American Dane Cameron.

Fifth hour

Proton which unfortunately is forced to retire due to technical problems around 4.35 pm, with the Porsche 963 which stops, after various attempts to restart, at the Lesmo 1 exit, which is why another regime of Safety Car. At the new start, after numerous laps behind the safety car, Kobayashi’s Toyota firmly holds the lead, but the music does not change in the podium area, with Fuoco still 2nd ahead of Di Resta.

The final

In this circumstance we thus enter the last hour of the race, with the final pit stop that does not betray the Japanese of Toyota, who thus crosses the finish line first in front of Fuoco and Di Resta, giving the team Toyota Gazoo Racing #7 there third win of the season after the one obtained in Sebring and Spa-Francorchamps always with his teammates Mike Conway and José Maria Lopez. Nothing to do therefore for Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen, who are unable to give the joy of success in front of their home crowd, however obtaining the 2nd place and the third podium in this world championship. Finally, great joy for the Peugeotwhich thanks to the performances of Jensen, di Resta and Vergne wins the first podium in the WEC with his 9X8. The recovery of the reigning champion trio Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa should be underlined, who, after the heavy penalty suffered in the early stages of the race, nevertheless closed the 6 Hours of Monza in 4th place, with Hartley protagonist of two nice overtakings on Giovinazzi and Makowiecki less than 15 minutes from the checkered flag, but not completing the feat of the fifth consecutive podium for the #8. He closes the Porsche-Penske in the top-5, while in LMP2 the Jota #28 of Fittipaldi, Nielsen and Rasmussen triumphs. It should be noted the result in the LM GTE AMwith Porsche celebrating on the one hand for the hat-trick and on the other, above all, for the affirmation of Ried, Pedersen and Andlauer behind the wheel of the #77 Dempsey-Proton. In the same series, he also graduates mathematically champion Corvette Racing thanks to the 4th place of Catsburg, Varro and Keating.

6 Hours of Monza 2023 – order of arrival /Hypercar

POS. # RIDERS CAR – TEAM LAPS 1 7 Kobayashi-Conway-Lopez Toyota Gazoo 200 2 50 Fire-Nielsen-Molina Ferrari – AF Corse +16.520 3 93 Vergne-Jensen-Di Resta Peugeot +1:18.179 4 8 Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa Toyota Gazoo +1 turn 5 5 Makowiecki-Christensen-Cameron Porsche-Penske +1 turn 6 51 Giovinazzi-Pier Guidi-Calado Ferrari – AF Corse +1 turn 7 6 Vanthoor-Lotterer-Estre Porsche +1 turn 8 708 Dumas-Pla-Briscoe Glickenhaus +1 turn 9 38 Stevens-DaCosta-Ye Porsche-Hertz Jota +2 turns 10 2 Lynn-Bamber-Westbrook Cadillacs +2 turns 11 94 Duval-Menezes-Muller Peugeot +9 laps 12 4 Vautier-Guerrieri-De Oliveira vanwall + 9 rounds 13 99 Tincknell-Bruni-Jani Porsche-Proton Retired

Next appointment

After the Brianza stage, the WEC is now allowing itself a long summer break which will continue until 8 September. In fact, the first free practice sessions for the will begin from that day 6 Hours of Fujiwith the Japanese race, on the schedule Sunday 10th September, which will mark the penultimate round of the season. A weekend to be experienced, given the proximity to the championship finale which could lead to important or decisive developments for the drivers’ and constructors’ world titles.