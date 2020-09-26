The corona of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow is not ending. However, there is also a good number of people who get infected with corona due to testing and treatment. Corona patients are also being treated with plasma of cured people. In this series, 6 officers who defeated the corona virus in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday donated plasma to save the lives of the infected.After this, DM Abhishek Prakash honored the Warriors donating the plasma. The district administration has started the Kovid Plasma Donation Campaign to address the problem of plasma in the treatment of Kovid-19 patients. Six officers, who had won from Corona on the first day, donated the plasma.

Among them, ADM Trans Gomti Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, ADM Administration Amarpal Singh, LU Total Secretary Vinod Kumar Singh, Joint Director of Agriculture Department RK Singh, Tehsildar Rakesh Pathak and PPO Dhananjay Singh of Agriculture Department donated Plasma in PGI. Consultant of Kovid Control Room, Dr. Abhay Singh said that the campaign is being conducted with the help of Dr. Anupam Verma.