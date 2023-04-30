UFRJ, UFRGS, UFSC, Unifesp and PUC-SP continue to demand proof of immunization; mask is only required in health courses

Survey of Power360 with some of the best-evaluated Brazilian universities in the ranking from the Times Higher Education shows that 6 continue to require proof of covid-19 vaccine.

UFRJ, UFRGS, UFS, UFSC , UNIFESP It is PUC-SP continue to demand that the student present proof of vaccination. Another 6 universities dropped or never made this requirement.

In all educational institutions consulted by the survey, there is no longer a requirement for masks in classrooms – except in some courses in the health area.

Read below for more details about each university’s policy:

PUC-RS – Requires vaccination of teachers and staff, but does not require vaccination of students. Offers immunization incentive programs;

– Requires vaccination of teachers and staff, but does not require vaccination of students. Offers immunization incentive programs; PUC-SP – college told the report that it is no longer required to present proof of vaccination, but the selection process from the 1st half of 2023 lists the vaccination certificate against covid as mandatory documentation for enrollment;

college told the report that it is no longer required to present proof of vaccination, but the selection process from the 1st half of 2023 lists the vaccination certificate against covid as mandatory documentation for enrollment; UFMG (Federal of Minas Gerais) – never required vaccination and made the use of masks more flexible in September 2022. Note from the university says that “at no time did proof of vaccination be required” or “vaccination passport” to gain access to its facilities, understanding that its proposal should not be to prevent the movement of people on campuses or to punish students and employees;

never required vaccination and made the use of masks more flexible in September 2022. Note from the university says that “at no time did proof of vaccination be required” or “vaccination passport” to gain access to its facilities, understanding that its proposal should not be to prevent the movement of people on campuses or to punish students and employees; UFRGS (Federal of Rio Grande do Sul) – in September 2022, its last guideline on the subject made the use of masks optional, but maintained the vaccination requirement. A note sent to the report by the university says, however, that “the commission [para Monitoramento da covid-19 na UFRGS] is re-discussing the guidelines, since there is no support, in any health agency, to keep the restrictions as they are”;

in September 2022, its last guideline on the subject made the use of masks optional, but maintained the vaccination requirement. A note sent to the report by the university says, however, that “the commission [para Monitoramento da covid-19 na UFRGS] is re-discussing the guidelines, since there is no support, in any health agency, to keep the restrictions as they are”; UFRJ (Federal of Rio de Janeiro) – It remains mandatory to present proof of a complete vaccination schedule. The use of masks was relaxed in December 2022;

It remains mandatory to present proof of a complete vaccination schedule. The use of masks was relaxed in December 2022; UFS (Federal do Sergipe) – maintains the vaccine requirement for everyone at the university. No mask required since September 2022;

UFSC (Federal of Santa Catarina) – still requires proof of complete vaccination schedule (dose 1 + dose 2 + booster);

still requires proof of complete vaccination schedule (dose 1 + dose 2 + booster); UNIFESP – maintains the obligation;

– maintains the obligation; UnB – Of the universities that no longer require proof, UnB was the 1st. The institution has not required proof of vaccination or masks since May 2022, when the decree ending Espin (State of Emergency in Public Health) was published;

Of the universities that no longer require proof, UnB was the 1st. The institution has not required proof of vaccination or masks since May 2022, when the decree ending Espin (State of Emergency in Public Health) was published; USP, unicamp It is unesp – no longer require proof of vaccination since the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, published the law 17,629which prohibited the requirement to present proof of vaccination in places in the State of São Paulo.

How is it in the USA

O MITone of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, informed on April 21 that it would no longer charge its students for vaccination against covid.

O Power360 he also consulted the policy of the 8 universities of the Ivy League, a group of renowned institutions in the country and Stanford University. The scenario, as in Brazil, is one of division. Of the 10 universities, 5 maintain the vaccination requirement and 5 no longer ask for proof:

brown – require vaccination of students, faculty and staff;

– require vaccination of students, faculty and staff; colombia – requires that everyone, students, staff and teachers, have updated doses against covid;

– requires that everyone, students, staff and teachers, have updated doses against covid; cornell – requires vaccination of students so that they can attend face-to-face classes;

– requires vaccination of students so that they can attend face-to-face classes; Darthmouth College – does not require vaccination certificate since April 11;

– does not require vaccination certificate since April 11; Harvard – requires up-to-date vaccine certification for all students who attend the physical space of the university;

requires up-to-date vaccine certification for all students who attend the physical space of the university; Pennsylvania – stopped demanding vaccination in April 2023;

stopped demanding vaccination in April 2023; Princeton – even demanded, in 2021, that everyone be vaccinated. Currently, however, there is no longer a need to present a vaccination certificate;

even demanded, in 2021, that everyone be vaccinated. Currently, however, there is no longer a need to present a vaccination certificate; Stanford – dropped the requirement proof of vaccination from April 10, 2023;

– dropped the requirement proof of vaccination from April 10, 2023; yale – require proof of up-to-date vaccination, including reinforcement with bivalent doses, for all employees.

What the infectologists say

Renato Kfouri, infectologist and director of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), says that the current moment of the pandemic does not make it necessary to provide proof of vaccination for registration to be carried out.

However, he claims that he sees the act of registration as a possibility to encourage vaccination. “I think covid should be treated today like other diseases. Demand [fazer o comprovante obrigatório], no. But yes [pedir para que seja apresentado] the vaccination document in all enrollments. For any age and any vaccine. Without preventing those who are not from enrolling. It is an excellent opportunity to update the vaccination of children and adolescents and encourage vaccination”, he says.

Kfouri recalls that São Paulo has already adopted this measure in children’s schools, which ask for the DVA (Updated Vaccination Statement), which can be withdrawn at health units.

Infectologist Raquel Stucchi also stresses the importance of using institutions to promote vaccination. “It would be important for universities in general to charge students’ vaccination records with the objective of guiding the vaccination update of the entire university community. It is not unusual for students to have measles and mumps outbreaks because their vaccinations are late. I think the mandatory [de se vacinar para efetuar a matrícula] ends up not being justified, but having access to the vaccination status of university students is useful”, says Stucchi, who is also a professor at Unicamp.