Abraham Lincoln, James Abram Garfield, and William McKinley were killed in armed attacks; John F. Kennedy was the only Democrat assassinated

The attack on former US President Donald Trump, 78, during a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13.Jul.2024), is part of a long series of attacks against US heads of state and candidates for the White House. Among the 11 victims of shootings, the majority were Republicans, totaling 6. Of these, 3 died.

Four presidents have been assassinated while in office. The first was Abraham Lincoln in 1865, followed by James Garfield in 1881, William McKinley in 1901, and John Kennedy in 1963. Of these, Kennedy was the only Democrat.

Read below:

Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) was assassinated in 1981, in the first year of his presidential term. Like Trump, Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) also survived an attack outside of office in 1912 during a campaign event.

Here is the list of presidents who were killed:

Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865, Republican Party) – He died on April 15, 1865, 1 day after being shot in the head while watching the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC (USA). The 16th president of the USA was 56 years old.

He died on April 15, 1865, 1 day after being shot in the head while watching the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC (USA). The 16th president of the USA was 56 years old. James Abram Garfield (1831-1881, Republican Party) – The 20th President of the United States was 49 years old. On July 2, 1881, lawyer Charles J. Guiteau shot him at a train station in Washington D.C. Garfield died months later, on September 19, 1881, from complications caused by an infection.

The 20th President of the United States was 49 years old. On July 2, 1881, lawyer Charles J. Guiteau shot him at a train station in Washington D.C. Garfield died months later, on September 19, 1881, from complications caused by an infection. William McKinley (1843-1901, Republican Party) – He was the 25th president of the United States. He was shot on September 6, 1901, during a visit to an exhibition in Buffalo, New York, while greeting the public. He died at the age of 58, on September 14, from gangrene caused by his injuries.

He was the 25th president of the United States. He was shot on September 6, 1901, during a visit to an exhibition in Buffalo, New York, while greeting the public. He died at the age of 58, on September 14, from gangrene caused by his injuries. John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1917-1963, Democratic Party) – The 35th US president, 46 years old, was riding in an open car (photo below) in Dallas, Texas, when he was shot twice – one of them in the head – on November 22, 1963. Accused of carrying out the shooting, Lee Harvey Oswald was killed 2 days later.

TRUMP IS TARGETED IN SHOOTING ATTACK

Trump was rushed from a rally he was holding in the US city of Butler after the event was interrupted by gunfire. The shooter, later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed. A supporter in the audience was also killed.

The Republican candidate for the White House was giving a speech when he reached for his right ear, which had been grazed by a bullet. He was then removed from the scene by Secret Service agents. It is possible to see that there was blood on his ear.

Watch (2min37s):