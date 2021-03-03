Just a few moments ago, Microsoft confirmed through the official blog from Xbox that NBA 2K21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. However, and as is customary, the company has not kept waiting for the Announcement of new Xbox Game Pass games from early March, which will be available very soon, and will thus join the list of all Xbox Game Pass games.

The news for the games that will join Xbox Game Pass in March 2021 are especially focused on sports titles. As we have mentioned, other titles such as Football Manager 2021 will be added to the arrival of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, as well as the titles that will be incorporated into EA Play in the coming days, which we anticipated a few days ago. If you want to know what are the Xbox Game Pass games from early March, take a look below.

A new generation is making its mark on the NFL. Will you rise to the occasion? Change how you play and take control of your own legacy. Become a true star in the world of American football or control your favorite stars to lead them to the title with Madden NFL 2021.

Manage the club you love and compete for the biggest prizes in the game while building your legacy as one of the world’s great managers. By immersing yourself in a living, breathing world of football, you will sign up-and-coming youngsters and develop them to their full potential by devising a tactical strategy designed to capitalize on their strengths. With over 2,000 clubs waiting for you to lead them to glory, where will you take your first step toward managerial greatness?

NBA 2K21 continues to push boundaries as the most authentic and realistic basketball video game experience. Enjoy best-in-class gameplay and a unique immersion in all facets of basketball and NBA basketball culture. Rise from high school to college league on your way to the NBA in MyCareer, or build your best collection of the latest NBA stars and legendary players in MyTeam to compete against other fierce collectors from around the world. Enter now and discover why in NBA 2K21 everything is game.

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons . Feel the adrenaline of multiplayer space fights in first person with your squad and fasten your seatbelt in an exciting Star Wars history. Get ready and jump into the starfighter cabins of the New Republic and Empire fleets, and fight strategic 5v5 space battles.

In EA SPORTS NHL 21, the most creative, resourceful and intrepid players are rewarded. This year you will be able to perform moves inspired by the most innovative players in the league. An expanded and redesigned Be A Pro mode makes your journey to become one of the best players in the league much more immersive, with a dynamic conversation system that shapes everything from your relationship with the coaching staff to your salary and sponsorship negotiations … Even your interactions off the court will affect chemistry in matches.