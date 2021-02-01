6 new Fortnite skins related to The Witcher and more would have been leaked | We are xbox by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter After knowing the arrival of Halo to Fortnite, Season 5 of the famous battle royale from Epic Games is progressing successfully with a large number of collaborations with all kinds of brands and celebrities, such as the recent arrival of Terminator which brought clues about what could happen in this chapter 2 of Fortnite or TheGrefg skin, among other things. But now, thanks to a reputable user, he would have leaked 6 new Fortnite skins related to The Witcher and more, which would arrive this season. In this case, we are talking about the well-known YouTuber Ali-A, famous for leaking Fortnite content. Although, thanks to our colleagues from Dexerto We have learned that Ali-A would have revealed a list of teasers that Epic Games sent him and correspond to the special skins that have been coming out in Season 5, and that are about to come out. Before continuing, we remind you that this information will not be true until Fortnite makes it official, if so. 6 new Fortnite skins related to the Witcher and more would have been leaked An object related to Ant-Man.

A blue candy and a red one that would point to a skin from The Matrix.

A handful of Tokens that could be related to Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher.

A baseball bat linked to recent skins from The Walking Dead, though it could also be Scout from Team Fortress 2.

Some space bananas that could be linked to the skin of the Master Chief or Samus Aran.

A back scratcher related to the female version of Midas. Get these 3 games for free on the Epic Games Store Finally, we remind you that the Gangnam Style dance has come to Fortnite, and if you want to get hold of it but you don’t have money, you can always go to our guide on how get free V-Bucks in Fortnite. Without further ado, we will keep you informed with any news about upcoming Fortnite skins and collaborations.

