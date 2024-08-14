Four government educational institutions are offering six new full-time bachelor’s degree programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Data Science Mathematics, Robotics, Architecture, Design and Media Production, and Digital Media, featuring a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience to equip students with the skills needed for technological development and innovation in these fields.

United Arab Emirates University

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced the launch of two new undergraduate programs at the beginning of the new academic year: a Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and a Bachelor of Science in Data Science Mathematics. The university stated that it is starting its new academic year with an ambitious vision to continue its academic journey towards achieving more academic and research successes, enhancing its role as a leading national university and a comprehensive research institution that looks to the future.

Khalifa University

Khalifa University of Science and Technology has launched a new full-time Bachelor’s degree programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The multidisciplinary programme features a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge and practical experience in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, computer, electronic and mechanical engineering, and mathematics, and prepares graduates for a wide range of jobs in a rapidly growing professional field.

Zayed University

Zayed University reported that it is working on launching a new five-year Bachelor of Architecture program, specifically designed to meet the needs of urban development in the Gulf region. It focuses on sustainability and preserving cultural identity, and provides students with the necessary skills in architectural design, technology and management. It will be offered in the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, as part of 11 different programs that the university will implement starting from the next academic year. It indicated that as part of its new academic education strategy, a new general education program will be offered to all students, with the exception of students in the College of Interdisciplinary Studies and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, which have general education programs adapted to their specific needs.

The university stressed that it places student-oriented programs at the heart of its priorities, with the aim of facilitating their transition from high school to university. Therefore, the General Education (GenEd) program plays a vital role in providing comprehensive education that provides the basic knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the academic world. It seeks to help students discover their interests and develop the necessary skills, by motivating them to continuous learning and experiential activities, and promoting social responsibility. Zayed University offers the first professional program in the region, a five-year Bachelor of Architecture.

Higher Colleges of Technology

The Higher Colleges of Technology revealed the development of the Applied Media Program, which will be available for the next academic year 2024-2025 in the Bachelor of Media Design and Production and Bachelor of Digital Media specializations, noting that 15 other programs are currently being reviewed and developed to be offered in line with developments in the labor market, as the programs are being offered based on a realistic study of the labor market in light of the electronic link between the colleges and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Education, to identify current and future job skills and requirements, to keep pace with the requirements of an open, changing and competitive labor market, which requires the introduction of new programs and the review and development of existing programs in a phased manner that ensures the availability of diverse educational options for students.

Academic year preparations

The Acting Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raisi, confirmed that all necessary preparations for the new academic year have been completed with regard to receiving new students and faculty members, and starting the new academic year. He pointed out that within the framework of expanding the recruitment of faculty members, more than 26 faculty members, nine lecturers, 42 visiting professors, and nine part-time professors will join the university this semester. Four distinguished researchers have also been recruited in the faculties of engineering and information technology.

The Academic President of Khalifa University, Dr. Bayan Sharif, pointed out that the new program (Robotics and Artificial Intelligence) will provide students with the knowledge and future skills that will enable them to address global challenges and develop innovative solutions in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. The program will also include the study of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for the purposes of cognitive perception, data analysis and automation, and will also cover foundational subjects in mathematics, computer science, electronic and mechanical engineering, and the ethics of artificial intelligence.

Deputy Director of Strategy and Future at the Higher Colleges of Technology, Sumaya Al Hosani, stressed that the colleges’ strategy seeks to enhance capabilities and talents and affirm Emirati excellence that aspires to leadership and global status, and that introducing new educational paths requires working to attract more competencies that have applied expertise, according to the highest standards from prestigious international universities specializing in applied education.

Two PhD programs

The United Arab Emirates University announced the launch of two doctoral programs, the first is a doctorate in environmental engineering, and the second is a doctorate in geospatial data, in addition to providing 15 opportunities for new research projects, funding 234 research projects in 2024, and sending 394 research projects for external evaluation. The Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at the University, Dr. Suad Mohammed Al Marzouqi, indicated that the number of new students accepted this year amounted to 5,636 male and female students, including citizens and children of female citizens, in addition to students returning from national service. 1,193 students were accepted who will head to national service for this session, in addition to accepting 557 students in postgraduate studies (master’s and doctorate).

• Dr. Bayan Sharif: The new “Robotics and Artificial Intelligence” program at Khalifa University will provide students with future skills.

• Samia Al Hosani: The strategy of the Higher Colleges of Technology seeks to enhance capabilities and talents and confirm the Emirati excellence that aspires to leadership and global status.

• Dr. Ahmed Ali Al Raisi: The UAE University has completed the necessary preparations to receive students and faculty in the new academic year.