There are times when the sexual desire, for both men and women, decreases considerably. This is influenced by various factors such as routine, body weight or stress.

There are some home or natural remedies that can help restore sexual desire naturally or some medications such as male or female Viagra.

For people who don’t want to take medication, these natural remedies can help restore sexual desire.

Natural remedies to regain sexual desire

ginger and cinnamon.

A ginger tea with cinnamon helps restore sexual desire in both men and women. To prepare it you need:

50 grams of sliced ​​ginger, boil in a pot in a liter of water and when it starts to boil, add the ginger and a cinnamon stick. Let it boil for 15 minutes and then strain it. One cup a day should be taken to improve sexual desire.

For women, ginkgo biloba

The nutrients of this plant help the production of estrogens in women, they contain flavonoids, phytosterols and ginkgolides that stimulate female sexual desire, but ginkgo biloba can also be used to increase sexual desire in men, since due to its properties circulatory promotes erections.

This can be consumed in the form of capsules and are purchased in herbal shops.

Ginseng for sexual desire

This is considered a medicinal plant rich in antioxidants, so it has invigorating and circulatory properties that activate blood circulation and improve erections in the case of men.

To stimulate libido with ginseng, it is recommended to prepare it in an infusion in the following way:

Cut the ginseng root into medium slices, add a glass of water to a pot and when it starts to boil, add the ginseng and cook for 5 minutes, then turn off and stop standing before drinking. It should be taken three times a week.

Muira Puama

This plant generally grows in the north of Brazil and is considered to have many aphrodisiac properties that improve male sexual performance and reduce dysfunction and impotence problems.

Cardamom and vanilla infusion

This infusion helps restore libido because it contains zinc. To prepare this infusion you must do the following:

Boil 120 milliliters of water in a pot and when it starts to boil, add 5 crushed cardamom seeds and a tablespoon of vanilla. Let it boil for 10 minutes and then strain the content to drink 3 times a week.