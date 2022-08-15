The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published yesterday, through its accounts on social media, clarified the penalty for tampering with digital evidence.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 18 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, it is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever is responsible for managing A website or account on a computer network, e-mail or information system that has hidden or tampered with digital evidence of one of the crimes stipulated in this Decree-Law with the intent of impeding the work of research, investigation, investigation or other competent authorities.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society.