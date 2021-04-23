An Arab visitor headed to Dubai International Airport to fulfill his dream of traveling to Europe, and began to complete the travel procedures until he became steps away from the plane, his dreams evaporated, and instead of climbing on board the bird, the concerned authorities discovered that he is trying to travel with a forged passport, and instead of traveling he was referred to a court Felonies in Dubai, which sentenced him to six months in prison after being convicted of forging a French passport, and also fined him 150,000 dirhams.

An Emirates Airline security coordinator said in his testimony in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he was at his job at the gate to board the plane to the Italian capital, Rome, and the accused attended and presented a French passport, and it is known that holders of this passport are not in need of A visa to enter Italy, and he also presented an electronic boarding pass (air ticket).

The witness added that he checked the passport and suspected it, and by browsing it he noticed the entry and exit stamps attributed to their issuances to Dubai Airport, and he realized from his experience that the two seals were forged, so he asked the accused about the validity of the passport, and confirmed that it was correct, and the data in it belonged to him, so he asked him for what confirms his story. Such as the French identity card, or any other official document confirming that he is the owner of the passport, but the accused did not show any documents.

The witness added that he asked the accused whether he had another passport, and he told him that this was his only passport, so the coordinator confirmed that the passport was forged.

And about how the accused obtained a travel ticket with this passport, the witness explained that he obtained the boarding pass through the smart service, which was introduced to facilitate travelers instead of resorting to the traditional method, through the website or the smart application, and filling in the data fields, including those Related to the passport, and he electronically signs the acceptance of the conditions box, which includes the pledge that all the entered data are correct, pointing out that the passport data itself is correct, but he removed the original data sheet of the passport holder and the personal photo, and his data and picture were fixed instead.

The witness pointed out that the accused resorted to forging the passport because the holders of the nationality of his Arab country could not enter Europe without obtaining a visa, and it is likely that he applied to obtain it, but his request was rejected, so he resorted to forging a French passport, and forging entry and exit seals to give him credibility, but revealed His command.

For his part, the accused admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was present in one of the countries, and he got acquainted with a person specialized in issuing forged passports, so he expressed his desire to obtain a forged European passport, through which he could travel and work in Europe, so the forger agreed, and asked him in return. 3000 euros, a personal photo, and a copy of his Arab passport, provided that he would send him the passport while he was in Dubai, to go from it to Europe, due to the high confidence in the procedures for travel through Dubai, and indeed gave the forger all his savings.

The accused said that he received the forged passport through the express mail service, obtained the boarding pass through the electronic service, then showed the employee his Arab passport with which he entered the country, so there was no problem in crossing the passport checkpoint, and his hopes doubled, believing that he exceeded Difficult. He continued that when he arrived at the boarding gate, where visas to enter Europe are being checked, he offered the security coordinator the forged passport, but his dreams and hopes faded when the coordinator revealed that it was fraudulent, and instead of traveling to Europe, he was transferred to the detention center, and the Public Prosecution referred him in Dubai to the Criminal Court, on charges of committing the felony of forgery in an official electronic document, which is the boarding pass, and using it despite his knowledge of forgery, counterfeiting the seal of a government department, and the two counts of criminal participation in forging an unofficial document (passport), and he was found guilty.





