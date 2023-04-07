Coolio’s manager publicly explained what were the causes that led to the death of his client

Last September 28, at the age of only 59, he passed away forever Coolio. The rapper, world star of Hip Hop music, also winner of a very prestigious Grammy Award, had lost his life while he was in the house of a friend of him. About six months later, the causes that led to his death were revealed.

It was the end of September 2022 when the music world, especially fans from all over the world of rap and hip hop genrethey learned with great dismay the news of the passing of Coolio, one of the most important and successful artists of the last decades.

The musician was located in a friend’s house in Los Angeles and had asked the latter to use the bathroom. After a few minutes, those present in the house went to check why he was not returning and, opening the door, they found Coolio on the ground unconscious.

The intervention of the rescuers was immediate. In a note released online, Il LAF extension (Los Angeles Fire Department) explained that he arrived at the scene four minutes after the call.

Attempts to resuscitation they had gone on for 45 minutesas per protocol, but they were useless to avoid the death of the star.

The causes of Coolio’s death

The cause of death was initially attributed to a sudden illness. However, the exams carried out on Coolio’s body in the following days and weeks brought to light the truth.

A truth that emerged only yesterday, Thursday 6 April, a more than 6 months after the musician’s death.

He thought about making the causes that led to Coolio’s death officially known Jarez Poseyhis historical friend and manager.

The agent explained that the artist’s family has only just received the bulletin from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The latter certified as cause of death an overdose of Fentanyla very strong analgesic and pain reliever, which contains opioids in synthetic form.

Also publicly, Jarez Posey explained that i children of rappers are organizing several events to honor the memory of their dad, including a documentary which will tell the life and career of the unforgettable artist.