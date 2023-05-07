Thinking of SIDS, a 6-month-old girl was found dead by her mother. The two were guests in a protected community in the province of Brindisi

The unfortunate news comes from Latiano, in the province of Brindisi. A 6 month old baby she was found dead in her crib by her underage mother. Both were guests in a community.

It happened last night, between Friday and Saturday. Her mother, when she woke up, realized that her little girl was motionless and she had some blood dripping from her nose. Frightened, she asked for help.

The 118 rescuers reached the protected structure in a short time and did everything possible to revive and save the 6-month-old girl. Unfortunately, all their attempts were in vain. Era already too late.

Law enforcement officers also intervened in the matter, who are trying to reconstruct what happened in that room. They also listened to the other guests and every testimony about the minor’s family.

At the moment the most plausible hypothesis is that of SIDS extensionalso known as cot death syndrome or sudden infant death syndrome. It affects babies between one month and one year of age and still has no explanation today. The 6-month-old baby could also have died of suffocation caused by regurgitation.

The little body is at the disposal of the judicial authority, which will most likely decide to proceed with the autopsy. The results of the exam will determine the certain cause of death. So far, the coroner has not revealed any signs of violence.

The parents of the little girl, both minors, are in shock, as are all the family members. They just want it to come shed light on the truth.

Unfortunately SIDS, to date, it has no medical explanation. The condition affects infants under one year of age. It is the terror of every parent and can happen in sleep or at any other time, in bed, in the crib, in the car seat, in the stroller or even in the arms of mom or dad.