A 6-month-old baby and a woman died this Monday after the pyrotechnic explosion registered in a property in the municipality of Jaltocán, Hidalgo.

The events occurred this Monday afternoon on Apuleyo Street in the Pahuatitla neighborhood in the municipality of Jaltocán, which initially left at least 5 people injured. However, moments later, Police sources confirmed the death of the baby and the woman.

The explosion caused a mobilization of emergency and security forces in the community of Pahuatitla, belonging to the municipality of Jaltocán. The injured, including the small 6-month-old baby and the woman, were taken to the Regional Hospital where they received medical attention.

The place was identified as a clandestine pyrotechnics workshop that around 12:30 p.m. this Monday, September 18, was engulfed in flames after the incident. The magnitude of the explosion was so great that the ceilings and walls were destroyed, generating panic and fear in the closed Apuleyo.

There are two explosions in less than 24 hours, in Hidalgo

This is the second incident reported in less than 24 hours in Hidalgo; Just on Sunday afternoon, a fireworks explosion in a cantina left two people dead and eight more injured, in events that occurred in the municipal seat of Chapulhuacán, at the exit to the town of Tenango.

Prior to this second incident, the governor of Hidalgo, Julio Menchaca Salazar, lamented the tragedies caused by the handling of fireworks.

This is a consequence of traditions, it is a situation of craftsmanship, of a taste from many years before, but unfortunately there have been events that have shown us that it is dangerous and that it has had, not only in our state, but in the country, losses. of life or serious injuries to people who manipulate it with great irresponsibility,” he noted.

The president’s statement was made due to the tragedy that occurred in Chapulhuacán, minutes before what happened in Jaltocán.

Menchaca Salazar considered that pyrotechnics “ceased being an attractive issue and became a dangerous event,” he said and called for “fathers and mothers to help us” to prevent the use and storage of explosives in the home.

