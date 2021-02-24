Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Ali Al-Tarifi, Director of the Referees Department at the Football Association, and Khaled Dokhi, Director of the Referees Committee, confirmed the correctness of the decisions taken by the refereeing team for the match between Bani Yas and Al-Ahly Youth in the semi-finals of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, and specifically the decisions that caused widespread controversy in the sports street.

This came in a briefing session held with the media yesterday noon at the Football Association headquarters in Dubai, where it was confirmed that the goal scored by Bani Yas due to the infiltration of his player was canceled, as the cameras and video technology showed in the calculation of offside, the fact that Suhail Al-Noubi was ahead of another Cannons from the “Knights” a difference of 6 mm.

The dismissal of Bani Yas player Joao Victor was confirmed through the validity of the two warnings he received, with a case before the second warning that required his exit with the red card before that, and the Director of the Referees Department confirmed the validity of Khamis Al Hammadi’s dismissal with the direct red card, for using the extra force.

Al-Tarifi and Al-Dokhi also confirmed the correctness of the decision not to take a penalty kick for Bani Yas, after the fall of his player, Khomez, in the region, because the musk did not affect the case, and this is the case in which Al-Tarifi revealed that the verdict was confirmed by 6 international lecturers from 3 different continents.

Al-Tarifi stressed that the football game will never be without mistakes, but the process of analyzing errors must be carried out according to clear mechanisms and respect for the judgment of the referee, especially in the operations of having a hand on the player, citing the goal with which Bayern Munich won the Club World Cup title, explaining that the goal In the final match it was a mistake due to an uncounted handball.