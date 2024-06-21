Illycaffè presents ‘6 minutes to make her fall in love’: a author’s short film, directed by the Roman director and producer Francesco Apolloni, starring two new promises of Italian cinema, Martina Ferragamo and Simone Coppo. The short, set in an elegant Roman café, tells the story of the meeting between two young people and the conversation with which Simone tries to win over Martina; if she, skeptical, gives the boy only six minutes to win her over, he uses all his charm to convince her of his suddenly blossomed love for her, giving rise to a skirmish between the serious and the playful.

When it seems that their story has come to an end, a twist reveals that the two protagonists are actually on a film set. Martina and Simone thus abandon their roles to pursue their true feelings, demonstrating how a few minutes can be enough to fall in love with someone, or something, again. A parallel, therefore, not only with the time that we can all dedicate to savoring a coffee, quickly letting ourselves be conquered by all its aromas, but also with the act of love that coffee represents for illy.

If loving means taking tireless care of someone or something, the feeling born between the two protagonists symbolizes the extraordinary attention to detail that illycaffè puts in place to offer the best coffee that nature makes available to us. ‘6 minutes to make her fall in love’ is a journey into the magic of love and the fascinating world of illycaffè, expertly interpreted by Francesco Apolloni who managed to bring to the stage the timeless elegance of the Italian brand and the aptitude for experimenting with taste and the fullness of life, also thanks to the lightness and freshness of illy Cold Brew Ready to Drink, the natural soft drink in which, thanks to the cold infusion for twelve hours of the unique 100% Arabica illy blend, it is possible to find the same unmistakable taste of an illy espresso.

”Today we are happy to present a new and ambitious project in which the unmistakable illy 100% arabica blend harmoniously intertwines with the plot of the short film, to tell, through a new visual language, our love for coffee which translates into our tireless daily search for quality along the entire supply chain: from bean to cup”, states Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The short film ‘6 minutes to make her fall in love’ is now available on the illy.com website, on the brand’s social channels and will be presented at the most important film festivals in the coming weeks. ‘Illy Cold Brew Ready to Drink’ is available in the practical 250 ml can format in three versions (classic, with a fresh and naturally sweet taste, latte macchiato, with a velvety taste with hints of caramel and cappuccino, with an intense aroma, with notes of chocolate) in single-brand sales points (illy Caffè and illy Shop), in a selection of bars, in organized distribution and on the website www.illy.com.