6 minutes, 15 seconds and injury time: this is how RKC wants to score against Ajax

There is a dinner for sponsors. Security guards, stewards, parking attendants and catering staff are on standby. The self-described ‘party duo’, the Avalancheboys, gives a performance on the field before the match with the idea of ​​”getting the mood” for the “apotheosis”, as the director of RKC describes it. Sports channel ESPN is deploying six cameras – around 35 employees are involved in the live broadcast. And more than two hundred Ajax supporters will travel to North Brabant.

All for 6 minutes and 15 seconds of football, which are officially still on the clock at RKC Waalwijk against Ajax this Wednesday evening. The match was stopped at the end of September after RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen lay motionless after a hard collision with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. Vaessen has recovered, he will keep the remainder on Wednesday.

It is a special evening in advance in the Eredivisie, with the remainder of AZ – NEC also being played out. In that match at the end of October, NEC striker Bas Dost collapsed in the 90th minute. Research showed that Dost – also recovering, he is distancing himself from football for the time being – is struggling with an inflamed heart muscle.

Broadcaster ESPN produces a live evening program around both matches, including previews and post-reviews. From 7 p.m. the last minutes await AZ – NEC – score 1-2 – and from 8 p.m. RKC – Ajax. The costs per match are between 25,000 and 30,000 euros, says an ESPN spokesperson.

For ten minutes of football. That is approximately how long RKC has, the club calculated. This is made up of more than 6 minutes of regular playing time, plus at least three minutes of extra time, which the KNVB already communicated. In addition, RKC assumes that one minute of extra playing time will be added from the remainder.

That’s what RKC has to do: score a goal against Ajax and not concede anything. And thus turned the 3-2 deficit into a draw. RKC, thirteenth in the Eredivisie, can use every point in the fight against relegation. “One ball can mean a success for us,” says RKC coach Henk Fraser.

But how do you approach a ten-minute match? How can you as a technical staff respond to this in preparation?

They do a lot as always. So: report to the stadium three hours in advance. Although there was some internal doubt about that. With the playing time being so short, can’t they come to the club an hour later? But then the eating rhythm would not be right, says team manager Sander van den Anker. After arrival, the selection always has a sports meal in the players’ home. A buffet – with a choice of pasta bolognese, chicken with rice, various vegetables, pancakes, sandwiches. Eating too late can mean a full stomach. They decided: just gather on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

He wants to “excite the boys” in the warm-up, says former professional Iwan Redan, now strength and conditioning coach at RKC. “That you can get right into it, win your first duel right away.” He has his “manners” for that. “Certain coaching, a few quotes that I use.”