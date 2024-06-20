Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that there are more than 6 million Palestinian refugees registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The agency added in a statement on the occasion of World Refugee Day, which was approved by the United Nations in 2000, that among the Palestinian refugees there are 2.5 million refugees living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The agency explained in its statement that “the percentage of Palestinian refugees registered with the UNRWA in Jordan is about 40 percent of the total Palestinian refugees, while this percentage in Lebanon and Syria is about 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively.”

The statement added, “These estimates represent the minimum number of Palestinian refugees, considering the presence of unregistered refugees, as this number does not include those Palestinians who were displaced after 1949 until the eve of the June 1967 war, according to the definition of UNRWA, and it also does not include Palestinians who left or were deported in 1949.” 1967 against the backdrop of war and those who were not refugees in the first place.”

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave or leave their cities and villages in 1948 and became refugees in their homeland and in other countries.

In its statement, the Central Bureau of Statistics estimated the Palestinian deaths from 1948 until yesterday, inside and outside the Palestinian territories, at more than 136,000.

He pointed out that more than 37,500 people were killed during the Israeli campaign on the Gaza Strip since October 7, including more than 15,162 children.

The statement pointed out that nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the Strip, far from their places of residence.

The statement addressed the unemployment situation among Palestinians and said that it had “jumped to unprecedented levels.”

The statement added that estimates indicate that unemployment rates will rise to reach 75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 46 percent in the third quarter of 2023, which means the loss of at least 200,000 jobs during the first three months of the war.