Tyrannosaurus Rex is known as T-Rex for short.

The TRX-293 Trinity skeleton is 3.9 meters high and 11.6 meters long, and is composed of 293 bones from three Tyrannosaurus rex found between 2008 and 2023 in the US states of Montana and Wyoming.

An undisclosed buyer bid the winning price of 4.8 million Swiss francs, lower than the estimate of between 5 and 8 million Swiss francs, but the total price, after adding a buyer’s premium and Kohler’s fees, came to 5.5 million Swiss francs.

Switzerland’s largest auction house, Köhler, said in a statement that this was the first time in Europe and the third time worldwide that a complete T-rex skeleton of exceptional quality had been offered at auction.

More than half of the bones in the skeleton are original and the remainder are replacements made of plaster and epoxy resin.

Two other T-Rex skeletons found in North America have also been sold: Sue, which sold for $8.4 million in 1998, and Stan, for $31 million in 2020.