Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Community Contributions Authority “Together” provided 6 million dirhams to a group of projects and social institutions in Abu Dhabi, as part of the authority’s efforts to activate and strengthen the third sector in the emirate and enable it to play a supportive role in the social sector system.

Salama Al-Amimi, Director General of the Commission for Community Contributions “Ma’an”, confirmed that the support provided during the last period comes from the outputs of the social incubator program, which 4 of its sessions were launched during the past two years, where the topics of the incubator and the social accelerator focused on urgent challenges in society. Abu Dhabi includes people of determination, family cohesion, mental health, and environmental challenges, which are part of the societal priorities in the emirate.

Al-Amimi pointed out that the launch of many emerging institutions, during the last period from the outputs of the incubator program, contributed to linking society to current challenges and priorities, by launching non-profit institutions that provide their services to the community with a social perspective, based on the public interest and individual community desire, to achieve a comprehensive goal that enhances System of services and solutions for challenges. She pointed out that the shift has been made from the idea of ​​short-term volunteering towards creating sustainable social services through non-profit social institutions to manage them, thus creating an additional channel for volunteers to participate in activating these institutions concerned with certain social concepts and principles, where volunteers help implement the tasks of these institutions, and support Its efforts towards achieving its goals.

liability

She indicated that the last period witnessed the consolidation of the term social institutions and the concept of the third sector in general, as statistics indicate that there are 150 institutions registered within the institutions with social impact, while about a third of the institutions have been launched in the past two years, and work continues not only to support the establishment of social institutions, but To enhance its impact on society and enable it to play a greater role in providing the services that various segments of society aspire to.

She explained that the responsibility for community development is not limited to government institutions, but is the responsibility of everyone, including the private sector, which has an influential role in development, in addition to the third sector, with its non-profit institutions and individuals willing to support current efforts.