The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi revealed the launch of an awards program to honor schools, individuals and educational programs that have a positive impact on the education system.

The program aims to consolidate the principles of competitiveness and innovation, and encourage schools to adopt the best international practices to ensure the continuity of improving the outputs of the education sector in Abu Dhabi. The awards receive nominations from public and private schools, and schools of educational partnerships.

The winners of the first edition of the department’s awards will receive cash rewards with a total value of more than six million dirhams, to be spent on initiatives to develop and improve performance.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Sarah Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Head of the Federal Agency for Early Education, and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, said: “Schools and their educational and administrative cadres play an essential role in building and developing the comprehensive education system in Abu Dhabi. Today, we launch the department’s awards to celebrate successes and motivate the entire school community to continuously develop and improve performance, which helps us achieve our aspirations of graduating international students who are capable of leadership in various sectors.”

She added, “These aspirations cannot be achieved without the efforts of passionate teachers and dedicated administrative staff to develop the performance of its schools and raise educational standards.”

And she added, “The new awards program will support diverse and meaningful educational initiatives, and will highlight active individuals in the education sector, thereby becoming role models for others.”

In its first edition, the awards include 11 sub-categories within two main categories: schools and individuals. School awards include: Parent Engagement Best Practices Award, Inclusive Education Best Practices Award, Best Professional Development Program Award, Development and Improvement Best Practices Award, Best Student Wellbeing Program Award, Best Reading Program Award, Best Arabic Language Consolidation Program Award, in addition to Awards for outstanding achievement in standardized tests covering four standardized tests, including specialized sub-categories for the age stages relevant to each test.

On the other hand, the Individual Awards cover three sub-categories, namely the Unsung Hero Award, the Distinguished Teacher Award, and the Best Manager of the Year Award.

Submission to participate in the awards continues until the 29th of September, while the specialized committees in the department evaluate applications and nominations, and verify their validity and fulfillment of the acceptance criteria according to each award.