A spokesman for the Tunisian Ministry of Defense, Mohamed Zakri, said that the navy and coast guard units rescued 34 other migrants after the boat they were traveling in sank off Zarzis, southeast of Tunisia.

The spokesman added, according to the testimonies of the rescued migrants, there were 70 people on board the boat that left Libya; Among them, 15 Egyptians, three Sudanese and a Moroccan were trying to reach Europe.

Searches are still underway to find another 30 missing persons, according to the same source.

Mongi Selim, head of the Red Crescent in the Medenine district in the south, said the survivors would be taken to the Qatif port in the Ben Guerdane district.

Italy is one of the main entry points to Europe for migrants setting off from North Africa, especially from Tunisia and Libya, where the number of departures has increased significantly compared to previous years.

Nearly 55,000 migrants arrived in Italy from the start of 2021 to early November, compared to less than 30,000 in 2020, according to official Italian data.

According to figures from the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, in the first nine months of 2021, the Tunisian coast guard intercepted some 19,500 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.

As a result, 1,300 migrants or runners drowned in the Mediterranean, and nearly 52,000 migrants reached Italian coasts during the same period, according to UNHCR records.