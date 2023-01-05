The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the ministerial decision regarding the rules and procedures guide for dealing with work injuries and occupational diseases aims to introduce the guidelines related to the occupational health and safety system in the private sector, and clarifies the mechanisms for documenting work injuries and occupational diseases within a database that allows the way to deal with related challenges. To provide a safe work environment and enhance the psychological stability of workers, which leads to raising the level of their productivity.

According to the Ministry, the decision specified six mechanisms for the costs of treating and compensating the worker in the event of a work injury or death resulting from this injury. First, the employer bears the costs of treatment and compensation for the injured worker. Issuance of the medical report specifying the percentage of disability within 10 days, in addition to that if the work injury or occupational disease leads to the death of the worker, then the compensation is paid to his heirs, and if the worker’s injury leads to his partial disability, then he is compensated with a percentage of the value of the permanent disability, and finally, the compensation is in the event of total disability The permanent amount due in case of death.