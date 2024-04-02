Abu Dhabi Police has identified six safety measures that drivers must follow when a vehicle breaks down on the road, which are to avoid being inside the broken down vehicle or on the road for the driver’s safety, in addition to staying away from the road, using places designated for emergencies, and using the right shoulder of the road only. In case of extreme necessity, place a reflective emergency triangle behind the broken down vehicle at a sufficient distance, to alert vehicle drivers, in addition to using four-way warning signals, and calling the emergency phone (999) to request assistance.

Abu Dhabi Police recently broadcast, through its social media accounts, video clips of real accidents it observed on the roads, with vehicles stopping in the middle of the road, which led to a number of vehicles coming from behind colliding with them.

The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate called on drivers not to stop in the middle of the road for any reason.

It called for heading to the nearest exit to ensure the safety of road users, and in the event of an inability to move the vehicle, immediately contact the command and control center (999 operations room) to provide the necessary support, to avoid the occurrence of serious and dangerous accidents and obstruction of traffic.

She pointed out the importance of placing a reflective emergency triangle behind the broken down vehicle at a sufficient distance, to alert drivers of other vehicles, and to avoid being inside the broken down vehicle or on the road for the safety of the driver and his companions.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the need not to be distracted by anything other than the road, and to concentrate fully while driving, which enhances attention to any notifications regarding sudden malfunctions in the vehicle, and to act in a timely and safe manner, noting that lack of attention in this particular situation may cause traffic accidents that lead to traffic accidents. Most often, it leads to deaths and serious injuries, in addition to exposure to legal accountability.

She stressed the importance of ensuring safe driving in general by adhering to the set speeds, using traffic lights to alert other drivers to change their lane, leaving a sufficient safety distance behind vehicles, and paying attention at red traffic lights.

Random parking obstructs traffic

Abu Dhabi Police recently issued a warning to drivers, urging them not to stop their vehicles randomly near mosques during the prayer period, to avoid crowding and to avoid obstructing traffic.

She urged the necessity of adhering to the traffic law and traffic rules and regulations, to limit random parking of vehicles, enhance the flow of traffic around mosques, ensure that drivers take into account the rights of others who share the road with them, do not close the exits and entrances of parking lots, and prevent obstructing the movement of vehicles by standing behind them.

She explained that parking randomly behind other vehicles leads to obstructing traffic in front of others, which may cause damage and harm to the owner of the violating vehicle, and to other road users. Abu Dhabi Police called for the importance of following the directions of traffic police officers and committing to stopping their vehicles in a way that does not create crowding for others, especially near mosques.