Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The eighteenth round of the ADNOC Professional League witnessed the phenomenon of 6 out of 7 matches ending in three goals, and it is the first time this season that the exit round of matches witnessed a victory by three goals, or a 3-3 draw, as happened against Sharjah and the Emirates, while the beginning of the round witnessed a victory for Al Bataeh. Over Khor Fakkan 3-0, with a score of 3-1, Al-Wahda won over Baniyas, Kalba over Hatta, and Al-Nasr over Al-Ain, while Shabab Al-Ahly won over Al-Jazira 3-2, and the only confrontation that went out of script was Al-Wasl’s victory over Ajman 4-1, and it took place until the 62nd minute. With a score of 3-1, Ali Saleh scored the fourth goal for “The Emperor.”

The round witnessed 31 goals, which is a high percentage of scoring, so this round came in second place for the highest percentage of goals scored during 18 rounds, equal to the sixth round in between, while the tenth round holds the record for the number of goals scored, which reached 33 goals.

There are many numbers and statistics that emerged from this round, the most prominent of which is the historic victory achieved by Al-Nasr over Al-Ain with a score of 3-1, which is the first time that “Al-Ameed” has surpassed “Al-Zaeem”, back and forth in one season since the introduction of professionalism in 2008, as well as It is the first time in the history of the two teams’ meetings in the professional league, in which Al-Nasr ended the first half, ahead of Al-Ain with a score of 3-0, while the largest result achieved by “Al-Ameed” was its confrontation with “Al-Zaeem” in November 2008 at the beginning of professionalism, and it was with only two goals.

The top scorers changed, after Al Wahda player Omar Kharbin advanced to first place alone with 13 goals, with his two goals against Baniyas, and Fabio Lima reappeared with the 12th goal, which he scored against Ajman, and advanced to second place, while Al Ain striker Laba Kodjo fell from the top. After his score froze at goal 12 despite his return from injury and his participation in the last Al-Nasr match, while Ali Mabkhout, the Al-Jazira striker, is absent on the list with 9 goals, equal to Ajman player Walid Azaro, and Moanis Dabour advanced to seventh place with 8 goals, after the double against Al-Jazira. , equal to Caio Lucas, Mehdi Kaidi and Harris.