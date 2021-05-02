Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Arab Gulf League returns to the forefront after the longest period of absence, which lasted for a whole month, since the end of “Round 23” on April 3, with the holding of 6 matches in one go, which will be held tomorrow evening “Monday”, as part of the “Round 24”, on the way to winning the title Which brings together Al Jazeera the “leader”, Bani Yas “the runner up”, and the bottom struggle that brings together the trio of Hatta, Fujairah and Ajman.

The Gulf League was suspended for about a month before the “Decisive Roll” due to “FIFA” days, in which “Al Abyad” played a friendly test against India 6-0 on March 29, followed by the continental participation of Arab Gulf ambassadors, Sharjah, Al-Wahda, Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Ain in the preliminary round. And the first for the AFC Champions League 2021.

“Round 24” matches will be held in two periods. The first period matches will start at nine o’clock in the evening, and the second at eleven in the evening, while the Fujairah and Al Wahda match has been postponed to May 15th.

Attention is focused on the top of the round that brings together Bani Yas “the runner-up” with 49 points against his guest, Shabab Al-Ahly, “the third” with a score of 43. Al-Samawi hopes to continue chasing the lead by exploiting the exhaustion of his rival, who returned a few days ago, after bidding farewell to the group stage of the AFC Champions League, By occupying third place in Group A, he is counting on his positive results locally by not losing 13 consecutive league matches.

Al-Jazira’s mission to maintain its current lead with a score of 50 points will not be easy for its 12th-placed host Ajman, who is seeking to secure his position in the struggle to escape from the bottom, despite the preference of confrontations for «Abu Dhabi Pride», who lost in one match out of 17 In front of the “orange” in the league.

Sharjah, fourth-placed with 42, enters its match against its last-placed guest Hatta with high spirits, after leading the AFC Champions League Group B ranking and qualifying it to the round of 16, while in the rest of the matches it plays Al-Nasr with Al Dhafra, Al Wasl with Khorfakkan and Ittihad Kalba with Eye.