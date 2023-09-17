The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has identified six preventive conditions that must be met on school buses, which are the presence of surveillance cameras on the bus, emergency hammers to break the glass when necessary, ensuring that all students get off the bus safely, the presence of a first aid bag, the presence of fire extinguishers and training in using them, and driver training. Supervising safety principles.

The authority recently carried out a series of field visits to a number of educational institutions in various regions of the emirate with the aim of assessing the readiness of their safety system, with the aim of preserving the safety of the educational environment and ensuring the provision of a safe and protected educational environment for students and educational staff from risks.

The visits focus on ensuring that prevention and safety requirements and standards are met, and in particular verifying that the alarm and fire-fighting system is working efficiently, examining the fireboxes to ensure their readiness and maintaining their quality, and verifying the safety of emergency exits and the specified paths to assembly points. The Authority stressed the importance of educational institutions developing evacuation plans in emergency situations, with the need to ensure the safety of emergency exits, clarify their routes, and determine assembly points in emergency situations. She also stressed the need to cooperate with companies approved by the Authority to inspect and maintain fire protection equipment and systems, including fireboxes and alarms, to ensure their readiness and effectiveness. The Ministry of Interior and the country’s police agencies directed the family, school, educational and administrative bodies, and school bus supervisors and drivers to take preventive measures and measures to ensure the safety of students. She pointed out the necessity of ensuring that the bus is empty of students after the end of the trip, assisting students when getting on and off the bus, and following up on students while they are riding the bus. She urged school bus drivers to stop in the designated places, give students the opportunity to be able to board them, sit in the seats, and ensure that they get off and do not approach the buses before they move.

She called on them not to speed while driving the bus, to implement preventive measures for safe driving during fog, to leave a safe distance, and to commit to opening the “Stop” side lever when students get on and off.

She also called on families to pay attention when transporting their children to schools, and not to allow those under the age of 10 to sit in the front seats, and to help them cross the street, as well as to use the places designated for parking vehicles at schools, to avoid obstructing traffic, and to teach children the correct ways to get up and down. From the bus.