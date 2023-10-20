The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has identified six mandatory measures to prevent fires in restaurants, which are obtaining the necessary permits and approvals from the competent authorities before opening, installing fire alarms in all areas and an automatic fire extinguishing system, and providing fire safety training for all employees.

It also stipulated that flammable materials be stored properly, in designated areas, that there must be emergency exits and clear directional signs, and that gas extensions and cylinders must be inspected periodically to avoid leaks.

The authority stressed its keenness to put the safety of lives and the preservation of property at the top of its priorities, not to be lax in implementing laws and regulations, and to adhere to the highest preventive safety standards for buildings and facilities in the emirate.

Last June, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority closed three facilities based on reports of field survey and inspection committees that monitored practices that threaten the safety of lives and property.

The Authority monitored a group of violations and wrong practices that affect public safety in a number of buildings and facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the “Field Survey” initiative that it implements in cooperation with strategic partners, calling on the owners of buildings and facilities in the emirate to take urgent measures to correct wrong and violating practices. The most notable of which is the lack of cleanliness of the site surrounding the central gas tank in some buildings, and the introduction of random modifications and additions without prior approval from the Civil Defense.

Committee reports showed the presence of random rooms and kitchens on the roofs of some buildings, the absence of contracts for the maintenance of fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and the diesel tank being used in a number of bakeries and restaurants without a license, and without prior approval from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, in addition to storing petroleum gas cylinders, and not Installation of alarms and fire extinguishers, lack of emergency exits, and absence of clear directional signs.

She urged the need to ensure that safety and prevention measures are met, and to review the authority’s specialists, to ensure contracts with approved companies to maintain fire systems, stressing her keenness to provide the best services to the community.

