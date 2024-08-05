The “Madeem” Family Preparation Center, which was approved by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi early this August, provides integrated services directed at citizens, whether they are people who are about to get married or families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which are provided by a qualified elite of specialists and experts in the fields of marital and family relations and psychological counselors.

In detail, the department confirmed that the “Madeem Center” for Family Preparation was established based on a clear vision for a successful marriage journey and a reassuring family life by preparing people who are about to get married, preparing them to bear their responsibilities, and providing guidance and counseling to young people and families according to the authentic values ​​of the UAE society, which elevate the status of marriage and building a family, based on the best international standards in the field of family relations.

The department announced that the services provided by the “Medim Center” initiative focus on young people, newly married couples, families in general, families facing difficulties, families seeking advice and guidance on various aspects related to family life, raising children, integration and interaction with society, in addition to divorcees.

The Executive Director of the “Madeem” initiative, Dr. Mona Al Mansouri, explained that the “Madeem Center” initiative comes within the framework of the family quality of life strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the initiative supports the stability and growth of the Emirati family, by focusing on all segments of society, from young people who are about to get married, parents, and the family as a whole, by providing several educational and awareness programs to provide them with skills and cognitive awareness in areas related to marital compatibility, family building, emotional intelligence and marital health.

Al Mansouri said: “The centre provides its services in three stages. The first includes services for preparing those about to get married, family and marital counselling, and family mediation. The second stage includes post-divorce services, legal counselling, and educational and awareness campaigns for youth and families. The third stage, which will be launched next year, will include new family services, most notably the visitation of the child in custody.”

“The center offers those about to get married an experience consisting of five main stations to prepare them, including individual sessions for each husband and wife, a joint session between the spouses (as permitted by the cultural framework – informed consent), developing a two-year follow-up plan, holding six training sessions on marriage and family formation, marital compatibility, marital health management, emotional intelligence and marital communication, family planning and financial management, in addition to a marital happiness session, while the fifth and final station in the journey of those about to get married focuses on measuring the impact,” she continued.

She pointed out that the last quarter of this year will witness the opening of the second building for the services of the Medim Center, including post-divorce counseling services. The service of seeing the children in custody will also be launched in the first quarter of next year 2025, while during the second quarter of the same year, the center’s branch in Al Ain city will be opened.

It will organize several workshops and group sessions that cover a wide range of topics related to marriage, family life, and raising children. These sessions also provide an opportunity for people who are about to get married and families to learn from each other and benefit from their shared experiences. Information and dates about the programs and workshops will be provided periodically on the Medim electronic platform and social media platforms.

The department stressed that ensuring the confidentiality of information is a top priority for the “Medim Family Preparation Center”, as it understands the sensitivity of the issues that people about to get married, couples and families may face. Therefore, the department guarantees to those who visit the center that all information that will be shared with the guides will be kept within a framework of confidentiality and privacy.

The department indicated that it has provided a discount program for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi who are about to get married, and who have joined the Pre-Marriage Qualification Program provided by the “Medim Center for Family Preparation.” The program includes providing exceptional packages of exclusive offers and discounts, provided in cooperation with more than 30 partners in the public and private sectors. Pre-marriage candidates will be granted a “Medim Card for Benefits and Discounts” upon completion of the first session within the Pre-Marriage Qualification Program.

Benefits Program

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the “Advantages and Benefits” program from “Medim” provides a card for advantages and discounts in cooperation with the “Fazza” program, which offers many packages, offers and discounts that cover a wide range of fields and services, whether hotels, real estate, wedding services, furniture stores, jewelry, travel and tourism, and others, with the aim of providing support to the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi who are about to get married during their marriage journey towards forming happy and stable families that contribute to building and thriving society.

She pointed out that maintaining the effectiveness of the “Advantages and Benefits” program card from “Medeem” requires completing the sessions of the pre-marriage rehabilitation program in full according to the specified time frame, avoiding repeatedly postponing the sessions, in addition to submitting a certificate of completion of the program in full after the sessions are completed.