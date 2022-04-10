Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Space Agency seeks to regulate space activities in the United Arab Emirates, establish sound legal foundations that regulate the local space sector and contribute to guiding workers in the UAE space sector on a well-studied legal basis, as well as attracting foreign investment for those wishing to carry out space activities in the country, in addition to encouraging them To enter into partnerships with Emirati entities.

The Emirates Space Agency, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, is responsible for preparing and developing laws, regulations, and regulations that regulate the space sector in the country, starting with their proposal, drafting, reviewing and even issuing them. Space and affiliated activities in the country.

The Emirates Space Agency has conducted many studies and local and international consultations, which resulted in the need to develop a number of regulations and guidelines, including the regulations for space activities permits, which aim to specify the different types of permits for space activities and other activities related to the space sector and terms and conditions And the procedures for obtaining it, in accordance with the standards, terms and conditions stipulated in the laws and regulations in force in the country, as well as international treaties and laws, and the regulation for the registration of space objects, which aims to establish the conditions and procedures necessary for the registration of space objects for which the state is considered absolute, in the national registry and the international registry. of the United Nations, as well as the Regulations on the Organization of Manned Space Flight Activities, which aims to define the terms, conditions and procedures necessary to regulate the practice of manned space flight activities to ensure their safe practice and to establish requirements related to the crew, participants in manned space flight, and guidelines for mitigating space debris.

insurance

There are terms and conditions for regulating insurance business towards third parties for the exercise of space activities in the UAE space sector, calculating and estimating the limits of compensation for the operator’s liability for damages incurred by third parties, as well as calculating and estimating the limits of compensation that the state may incur as a result of the damages that the operator may cause to third parties, and the guiding principles of the policy Space data, which these guidelines aim to provide a reference for UAE institutions, operators and owners who use remote sensing technology, to develop their own data policies and missions.