Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

The leadership of the Somali National Security and Intelligence Services announced yesterday the killing of six leaders of the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement linked to Al-Qaeda in Hiran Governorate in central Somalia. The leadership of the security and intelligence services stated in a statement broadcast by the Somali National News Agency, “SONA,” that this came during a military operation carried out in cooperation with international partners on January 28 in the “Bouq Agbali” area in Hiran Governorate.

The statement explained that the military operation resulted in the killing of six of the most prominent leaders wanted in the ranks of the Al-Shabaab movement while they were traveling in two cars. The leadership of the security and intelligence services affirmed its commitment to targeting Al-Shabaab members who seek to harm innocent civilians.

Yesterday, fierce clashes broke out between Somali forces and members of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement in the city of Baidoa, resulting in the death of a number of the movement’s members, according to a statement issued by officials in South West State.

The sources explained that the clashes broke out after the fighters launched an attack on a base housing regional forces near the city of Baidoa. The city of Baidoa, the capital of Bay Province, is located about 250 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu.