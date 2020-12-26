Due to the habit of intoxication, the showroom manager embezzled Rs 6 lakh in three months. The police arrested the accused on Saturday morning. Ghantaghar Kotwali in-charge Sandeep Singh told that his name is Saurabh. He was the manager in the shoe showroom. The company had filed an embezzlement lawsuit against him.According to police, the accused is addicted to drugs. He came to the store only 9 months ago as a manager. He had earlier grabbed 24 thousand rupees from the company. On knowing this, rupees were deducted from his salary.

After this, he hit the company for about 6 lakh rupees in three months. A complaint was made in Kotwali when the audit reported embezzlement. The accused was told by the police that he was intoxicated. In this case, he used the company’s money for his expenses.