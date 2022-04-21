The Civil Aviation Administration of Haiti said that the plane took off from Port-au-Prince airport at 19:44 GMT, and was on its way to the city of Jasmil.

It added that the plane experienced an engine failure and sent a distress call at 20:04 pm, according to Reuters.

“My sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims,” ​​Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Twitter, without mentioning the number of dead or injured.

Jude Edward Pierre, the mayor of Carrefour where the plane crashed, said six people were killed.

A government source said the pilot died after being taken to hospital.