A report by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed six jobs in the private sector, which are considered the most attractive to citizens, namely: legislators, business managers, specialists in scientific, technical and humanitarian subjects, technicians in scientific, technical and humanitarian subjects, clerical professions, and service and sales professions.

The report identified the five largest economic sectors in which citizens work: business services, financial intermediation, trade and repair services, construction, and manufacturing.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abd al-Rahman al-Awar, said in response to a question by «Emirates Today», that «the Emiratisation system receives the attention of the leadership, and it is based on an integrated scientific approach, and it begins with the launch of the (Nafes) program and the formation of the board of directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

He added, “This integrated system includes incentives, honors, and appreciation for the private sector to interact with Emiratisation, policies to create job opportunities for citizens, monitoring and follow-up of facilities in this sector, and the conditions of citizens working in them, and imposing financial contributions and administrative measures to increase the enterprises’ compliance with the decisions and policies of Emiratisation and their governance.”

He explained that the Emiratisation system aims to achieve real and effective participation of Emirati cadres in the national economy by employing them in the labor market, as it “relies on a logical, practical and easy-to-check policy, because it targets 2% annually growth in the number of citizens in skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 workers.” and more ».

He emphasized that «companies’ commitment during the past year was great, as indicated by the figures and data recently announced», considering that «this commitment confirms companies’ awareness of the importance of Emiratisation and the role required of them in this aspect, based on the partnership between the government and private sectors in the Emiratisation file». .

He expressed his hope that the targeted companies will continue their interaction with the Emiratization targets during the current year, pointing to the continuation of providing incentives to companies that achieve the required of them, in parallel with the application of financial contributions to companies that do not achieve the required, amounting to 7000 dirhams per month for each citizen who was not appointed (by 84). One thousand dirhams) was collected at the beginning of the year 2024, in addition to the application of the procedures and penalties stipulated for the right of establishments that prove to have circumvented the decisions and policies of localization, as the control system applied by the Ministry monitors negative practices, and it is a proactive and digitally interconnected system with other agencies that integrate with the Ministry.

The Cabinet’s decision stipulates raising Emiratisation rates at a rate of 2% annually from skilled jobs in establishments that have 50 employees or more, starting from 2022, and achieving a growth rate in Emiratisation rates of up to 10% by the end of 2026, stressing the need to actively participate in raising Emiratisation rates. In the private sector and work to enable Emirati cadres to participate in this important sector, which contributes strongly to enhancing the attractiveness of the labor market in the country.

The establishments targeted by the Emiratisation decision must work to raise their Emiratisation rate by 4% by the end of the current year in order to avoid financial contributions that will be imposed on those who do not meet the percentage early next year.

It is noteworthy that the value of the monthly financial contributions increases progressively at a rate of 1000 dirhams annually until the year 2026.

Support and incentives

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides a package of support and incentives for establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens, in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, which includes joining the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the establishment’s classification to the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, and thus obtaining discounts of up to Up to 80% on the Ministry’s services.