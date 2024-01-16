The Sharjah Charitable Society culminated its journey and efforts in serving humanitarian work, by obtaining six certificates for the international specifications for the governance system, the quality management system “ISO”, the environmental management system “ISO”, the complaints management system “ISO”, the system of guidelines for organizational behavioral rules, and the management system. Health and Safety “ISO”, which reflects its commitment to the highest standards of transparency and effective management, enhances confidence between the association and the public of supporters and beneficiaries, and achieves more distinction for it.

The Executive Director of the Society, Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadem, said that the Sharjah Charitable Society is considered one of the first institutions in the country to implement the standards of the Governance Specification in its new version 37000:2021, in addition to the five specifications related to the quality management system, environmental management, complaints, and occupational health and safety, and what has been achieved today is Proof of the strenuous efforts made over the past years to improve the volume of work and achieve customer satisfaction. In order to achieve this goal, work has been done to develop the organizational structure, administrative and financial regulations, operational procedures and work models, and adherence to the principles of transparency and accountability. Periodic monitoring and evaluation mechanisms have been applied to ensure Continuing compliance with all required standards.

He continued: With this coronation, the association is reviewing a new history of excellence and commitment, which reflects its proactive vision in sustaining charitable and humanitarian work locally and internationally with a system that relies on the principles of governance in all aspects of business. Ibn Khadim congratulated all the association’s officials and work teams affiliated with it for this success that has been achieved. He also extended his sincere thanks to all partners and supporters for their role in the association achieving its charitable endeavors and vision, and making its humanitarian projects of great value and extremely important impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.