Apple presents its new “Vision Pro”, which is intended to link the virtual and real world. Pictures from 20 years ago and today show how far off the mark we were.

At the Apple developer fair WWDC, Apple boss Tim Cook presented his first data glasses called “Vision Pro” to the public. With that wants Apple (whose Airpods can change lives) establish nothing less than a new computing platform.

The new Apple Vision Pro (right) looks like ski goggles, the net blasphemes. In the 2000s, people imagined the future differently… © Elmar Gubisch/IMAGO/Jeff Chiu/dpa

Apple Vision Pro: Headset looks like futuristic ski goggles

On the one hand, the Vision Pro allows the user to immerse themselves in virtual reality like conventional VR glasses, but at the same time allows them to perceive the analogue environment again and again. The headset offers users a three-dimensional user interface. With this they can their analogue environment and the virtual reality see at the same time or switch between both worlds.

Apple calls the Vision Pro a wearable environmental computer that looks like futuristic ski goggles. For some, this holds quite a joke potential, such as for classifieds (formerly eBay classifieds). The platform writes: “Next year at Apple, today with us!” and shares the image of perfectly normal ski goggles. “All I can think of is ‘Puck the housefly’ all the time…” wrote another user.

“We believe the Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product,” says CEO Cook. Revolutionary – this is how people imagined the technical future even 20 or even 100 years ago. But did what you imagined happen? BuzzFeed News Germany compares how technology was imagined in the 2000s and how it looks now.

