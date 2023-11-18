The Emirate of Sharjah opened the “Kanf” Center, which aims to address the issues of children who are subjected to abuse in all its forms in one place, and to provide a safe environment in which the competent authorities meet at the health, psychological, legal, and legislative levels, to give children and their parents comprehensive support that achieves their privacy, recovery, and stability. Psychological and societal within six stages.

As the world celebrates the “International Day for the Prevention of and Recovery from Exploitation, Abuse and Sexual Violence against Children,” which falls on November 18 of each year, the establishment of the “Kanf” Center came under the directives of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Council. Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and began his work a few days ago.

The “Kanf” Center has provided comfortable rooms equipped with the latest technologies, games and attractive entertainment means. After receiving a report of a case of abuse through the 800700 helpline, and classifying it according to its type (physical or sexual), the center is prepared to receive the child and his companions, while a psychologist is allocated to provide support. And support, and representatives from the competent legal, social and medical authorities also participate, to follow up the case from beginning to end.

The child goes through a journey that includes six stages within the Kanaf Center, the first of which is “reporting and referral”, whereby the child helpline 800700 is called and a case of abuse is reported, then the abuse is classified according to its type (physical or sexual), and the center is prepared to receive the child and his companions, while coordination takes place. With relevant partners to come and listen to it.

The second stage is the “joint evaluation”, where the social worker at the center meets with the relevant partners, and holds the first case conference to evaluate the child, then the joint data is reviewed, and treatment plans that suit the case are developed, then followed by the third stage, which is the “investigation”. The child’s narration about what happened to him is listened to in a private room by an authorized person, and the hearing is recorded using advanced technical means, while a psychologist participates in the session to provide support to the child without causing shock or anxiety.

The fourth stage is the “medical examination”, where the child is examined comprehensively, and a report is prepared that includes the medical history and the results of the physical examination. In the event of suspicion of sexual abuse, a special medical examination is conducted to verify and document the evidence, and then a family intervention program is prepared to raise the level of Adaptation and treatment of trauma after the examination stage, followed by the “case” stage, where the case file is referred to the judiciary, and the child’s legal representative is appointed from the Department of Social Services. The child also attends sessions at the center virtually, in the presence of the legal representative and a representative from the mental health unit. Finally, the “psychological treatment” stage involves assessing the potential impact of the abuse, providing psychological and social treatment for the child and his family, and developing a treatment plan to deal with the needs of the victim child and his family. The plan includes rehabilitative treatment programs in accordance with best practices.

Director of the Child Safety Department and head of the Supreme Committee of the “Kanf” Center, Hanadi Al-Yafei, said: “(Kanf) constitutes a journey of recovery and prevention for children and society together. It seeks to promote a preventive culture that does not cover up abuse and abusers, and encourages society to report any cases of assault on children.” At the same time, it supports children and families in their journey of recovery and adaptation to normal life, thus enhancing the safe community environment that characterizes Sharjah, the emirate that enjoys global recognition in the level of safety and security, as it ranked third in the world, according to the Numbeo Global Index for the year 2022.