The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority launched an extensive awareness campaign through its official accounts on social media, to raise community awareness of the best correct nutritional practices, safe food handling and reduction of waste, in addition to raising awareness of the dangers of food poisoning.

The awareness campaign includes workers in the food industry, food handlers and the consumer public, to provide guidance and health guidance to them at all stages of the food circulation chain, starting from receiving, storing, preparing, processing, and cooking, and ending with the stages of food presentation and preservation, in addition to raising awareness about potential risks. As a result of wrong behaviors and practices in dealing with foodstuffs and foods within the facility.

Bader Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Service Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “The inspection campaigns are a permanent practice that the authority implements in commitment to its oversight role and responsibility towards strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” explaining that these campaigns are being intensified throughout the holy month of Ramadan to ensure Verify the application of all food safety requirements in restaurants, popular kitchens, central kitchens, bakeries, confectionery manufacturing and selling facilities, retail establishments, mobile carts, popular sweet shops and other food establishments.

He added, “The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority attaches great importance to meat selling facilities due to the increasing demand for them during the holy month, as they are inspected according to a program based on the degree of risk, in order to ensure their compliance with health laws and requirements and take administrative and legal measures against violators of them, pointing out Inspectors are carrying out 6 inspection procedures on meat selling places, including “ensure the health and safety of meat displayed in stores, inspecting meat in meat storage stores, determining the efficiency of meat storage refrigerators, ensuring that workers are committed to applying proper health practice, ensuring that The validity of tools and equipment and their compliance with the requirements, in addition to standing on the meat transport vehicles and the extent of their commitment to applying the correct transport requirements for meat.”

Al-Shehhi pointed out that the inspection teams are not only satisfied with controlling erroneous practices during the stages of preparing and serving food, but rather focus on providing advice and guidance to all workers in food establishments and raising their awareness of the best practices necessary to ensure food safety, such as dealing with foodstuffs in the correct ways in terms of preservation and storage, and educating them about the importance of preservation. On personal hygiene, providing the necessary disinfection and sterilization materials in the facility, and paying attention to washing hands in the facilities designated for this, in addition to the obligation to wear protective clothing such as head coverings, masks and gloves, and attention to closing door and window openings, especially in storage areas, to consolidate the responsibility of food handlers in adhering to food safety practices and requirements. .

He explained that the authority is keen to use all means to raise awareness of food safety requirements, whether through inspectors during their visits to stores, or through the media, social media channels and smart applications. For consumers, especially home owners.

The Director of Communication and Community Service urged the consumer public to communicate with the authority and report any violations that are monitored in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or doubt about the contents of the food, by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555, where the authority’s inspectors deal with the reports and take action. The necessary, to ensure access to safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



