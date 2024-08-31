At least six people were injured, three of them seriously, in a stabbing on a bus in the western German city of Siegen on Friday evening, police said. Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old woman as a suspect.

At least 40 people were on the bus heading to a festival in the city of Siegen, about 75 kilometres (47 miles) east of Cologne, when the attack happened at around 7:40 p.m. (1740 GMT), according to a police statement.

Several passengers alerted the police, who arrested the woman, a German national. The motive for the crime was not clear, and police said there was no information to suggest the attack was terrorist-related.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the woman who carried out the attack may have been suffering from mental health problems. The incident comes exactly one week after a deadly stabbing in the western German city of Solingen, where a knife-wielding attacker killed three people and injured eight others.