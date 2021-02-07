Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Space Agency has presented 6 main initiatives, with the aim of attracting young people to scientific disciplines related to space science, with the aim of providing the national space sector with qualified cadres capable of leading future space projects and missions, and to ensure the existence of sustainability in the country’s space goals during the next phase.

The initiatives included the inclusion of space in the educational curricula for a number of academic stages, with the aim of introducing students to the role of the Emirates Space Agency, the Hope Probe project and its strategic effects on the state, and to enhance the levels of public awareness among the emerging generations about the reasons for the state’s orientation to the space industries, and its important impact in promoting The concept of the knowledge economy and the development of the technologies used, in addition to providing a general definition about the requirements for entry into the space world and the requirements for that, in order to motivate them to later engage in the scientific disciplines that contribute to the sector.

The initiatives included launching a set of challenges and space competitions, whether for students of the academic stage or university students, with the aim of encouraging them to present innovative ideas, which will be applied in the Emirati space missions, by strengthening the concept of scientific competitiveness between schools and universities and establishing an environment of science and knowledge to find solutions that contribute In overcoming complex space challenges, as the last period has witnessed the benefit of these ideas in launching satellites, such as the Emirati Satellite Challenge Competition, which resulted in the launch of the mini-satellite project “Light-1”, which will be added to the Emirati miniature satellites soon.

The initiatives included the establishment of a special program for internal scholarships and educational missions outside the country, for a number of specializations required from the space sector, as the Emirates Space Agency provided support to more than 50 students to study space science both inside and outside the country, and they are followed up by a specialized team that monitors development The academic staff of students, and the development of plans and strategies aimed at ensuring their knowledge and scientific growth, in order to benefit from these cadres within the specialized work teams for projects of exploration of outer space and satellites.

The initiatives included the launch of the scientific space camps program, which aims to take advantage of the vacation periods to establish space camps, and to introduce students with scientific and knowledge interests to each other, in addition to being an opportunity to acquire and refine skills about modern space concepts, allowing students to live a real experience of Emirati space projects And getting to know them closely, through field visits to control sites and stations during the camp period.

The initiatives included enhancing the number of workers within the entities operating in the space sector, through recruitment and recruitment, and providing incentives to retain competencies within the space sector system and bringing in national competencies and experiences from graduates in scientific disciplines, which led to doubling the number of workers in space projects and scientific research centers, during The past two years, as a result of increased investment in the sector, and an increase in the number of projects and opportunities available.

The initiatives also included the provision of training and qualification programs, participation in specialized scientific conferences and the preparation of scientific papers, by involving young people in global incentives in order to gain the necessary expertise to present scientific ideas in front of senior researchers and scientists in international space agencies, and to enhance confidence in them.