The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has introduced six improvements, allowing customers from private sector establishments and employers to complete the “work permit renewal” service, in a record time not exceeding one minute, stressing that the new improvements aim to zero the requirements through a unified exchange of data between the concerned authorities, and reduce the number of The fields required to complete the service electronically range from 27 to five fields only, and the number of documents required from three documents to one.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that Article (6) of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations and its amendments prohibits the practice of work in the country without obtaining a work permit from the Ministry, and does not permit the employer to recruit or employ any worker for him. Except after obtaining a work permit in accordance with the established procedures, pointing out that it allows establishments registered with it to issue work permits for their workers, according to the type and nature of the job. The Ministry stated, on its official pages on social media platforms, that it issues 12 types of work permits, including eight types valid for two years, including: “A work permit to bring in a worker from outside the country, a transfer work permit, a work permit for those who are under the residency of their relatives, a work permit.” Citizen/children of countries of cooperation, a work permit for holders of golden residency, a partial work permit, a self-employment permit, a private teaching work permit,” noting that the list of official work permits also includes “a temporary work permit, an important work permit, a juvenile work permit (for those who have reached the age of Age 15 and not exceeding 18 years), student training or employment permit, citizen trainee work permit.”

The ministry announced that it has completed the introduction of six new improvements to the “Work Permit Renewal” service, in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, last February, stressing that the new improvements aim to zero out requirements through a unified exchange of data between the relevant authorities, automatic accreditation, and reducing the number of fields required to complete the service electronically from 27 to only five fields, as well as reducing the number of required documents from three documents to one document, in addition to not requiring the application for services upon starting at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, with the new improvements reducing the time required to complete procedures from six minutes to one minute.

According to the Ministry, work permits are renewed through a number of procedural steps on the Ministry’s official website or smart application, as well as through the “Work Package” platform, which begins by logging in with the user name and password or using the digital ID, then submitting the application through one of the service delivery channels, With the payment of federal fees and the insurance amount when submitting a request to renew the employment contract, provided that the request is referred electronically to the Ministry for auditing and verification that the conditions and documents are met, explaining that if there are deficiencies in the documents or procedures, the establishment will be notified of them to complete them, while if the conditions are met The documents approve the renewal of the permit and the approval of the employment contract electronically.

She pointed out that there are a number of terms and conditions that must be adhered to in order to ensure the issuance or renewal of a work permit, the most important of which is that the worker must fulfill the conditions stipulated in the legislation in force in this regard, in specialized professions or any other jobs that require obtaining a license to practice the profession, and also that The facility’s license must be valid and there are no violations that would lead to the cessation of its activity in accordance with the legal regulations, and the request to renew the contract must be submitted by the person legally authorized to sign on behalf of the facility, stressing the importance of the commitment of the worker and the facility (the employer) to sign the approved form of the employment contract issued by the Ministry.

