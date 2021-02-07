We will have to forget, at least for now, to go all over the city together in a black limousine or piled up in a couple of cars and with the bride dancing in the trunk, much less organize a party for the 40 “inseparable” friends from the garden of infants, primary, secondary and college.

But those who have decided to say “yes, I do” in the coming months, will nevertheless be able to ignore the unpleasant Zoom, Google Meet & Cía. The face-to-face celebrations return to the ring – albeit in small groups – that have always been organized by the friends of the future wife a few days before her married life begins.

With the slogan of respecting the health measures of social distance, chinstrap and zero hugs and kisses of happiness, the only mission is to have fun! On this note, 6 ideas to organize a good bachelorette party.

Bachelorette party

A classic: the erotic show of a stripper. Today, only with distance.

It is a special and unrepeatable moment. And as with other unique celebrations -such as baby showers-, For bachelorette parties, the task of planning the meeting also usually falls on the most intimate friends: no one like them to schedule activities with which the bride feels identified and at ease.

What everyone enjoys, without a doubt, is the original bachelorette parties, where intimate confessions and games, romantic and “spicy” abound.

Some ideas on how to organize a bachelorette party:

1) Deco & slogans

Both in a closed place -in the provinces where meetings of up to 10 people are already allowed- or if it is organized outdoors, nothing better than choosing a deco with allusive party favors and balloons with strange shapes, some erotic, that there are.

Regarding the clothing, you can ask that all wear a garment of the same color -or each one dressed completely with a particular tone- and add to the outfit some detail that identifies them all, like headbands with luminous hearts -or horns-. It will also be fun to buy some paints for the guests to scrawl details on their faces.

Bachelorette Party, 2012 film.

Also, a very installed custom in bridal showers it is “Baptize” each friend with a sexy nickname that will accompany her throughout the evening. If someone makes a mistake and addresses another by their real name, they receive a punishment.

2) Games for all tastes

More innocent or more daring, there are a good number of homemade alternatives for the hostesses of the bachelorette party to put together. We will have to think about rewards, but especially about punishments such as making a confession, take off a garment, improvise a sexy dance or show a sexual position in front of everyone to “instruct” the future wife.

You can play “I never …” That allows you to find out about a secret never told by some -or several- friends. They sit in a circle and each participant in turn he must confess something he never did. For example “I never … made love in an elevator.” Those who, on the other hand, have ever done it, have to fulfill a pledge.

Caroline Wozniacki, met her friends in the Bahamas for her 2019 farewell.

The most risque games, like the “Carrera Hot”, they are ideal for breaking the ice. Two teams are formed and each of the members travels the distance to the goal with an object between their legs – it could be a cucumber – and then give way to the next one, with the same mission: that the object does not fall on them. the way.

OR “Quick sex”, where each one, in turn, must open a condom and put it on a banana: whoever does it in less time wins a prize. And the one that takes the longest … a punishment. Of course, in these times of the Covid-19 Pandemic, it will be necessary to buy an item per person to prevent it from passing from hand to hand.

There are many more ideas, such as the “Say it with mimicry” of words related to love, courtship, sex and marriage or “Kamasutra Listing”, with a time limit for each of them to write down as many sexual positions as they know on paper, and whoever scores the most wins. If one of them mentioned a position that the others do not know, their answer will only be valid if they act on it.

And the traditional never fails karaoke, which in this meeting can focus on romantic songs. You just have to make sure you have the music tracks and a television ready to play the subtitles.

3) Complete and exclusive kits

The assembly of the decoration and games can be the task of those in charge of the organization, but there are also specialized companies that offer combos to live super original bachelorette parties.

Erotic coral party kit with different proposals.

There are hundreds of options on the web – like the ones they offer @girlsup on Instagram or www.coralparty.com.ar, with exclusive romantic, erotic or very daring proposals depending on the style of the bride. Games, party favors and even Wonder Woman costumes or a Playboy bunny.

Some also add gifts for the future newlywed to debut on the wedding night, such as a hot thong, a lace garter or a game of sexual dice that favor stimulation.

4) Toast with friends

A dinner with a special menu can be added – if everyone drinks alcohol – a wine tasting to share life stories. An option that may seem more formal, But as the girlfriend and guest minutes go by, they will surely end up laughing and revealing their most intimate secrets.

ANDn these times of pandemic, there are those who offer home services with a virtual step-by-step tasting and a few gourmet ingredients to accompany the experience.

Commercial and very entertaining proposal by x zomm. Came with friends.

Came with friends, for example, send the Catabox: you just have to indicate the date, time and place to receive a kit of three wines to taste and a table with delicatessens. Through the Zoom platform, a sommelier guides the tasting.

Another option is to buy the ready-to-serve cocktail experiences as proposed by Fanbag on its page www.fanbag.com.ar. To this type of celebration, of course, special games, deco, costumes and a few “chiches” must be added to create the ideal climate and spend an unforgettable night with the most beloved friends.

5) A pure show

But if a theme flies over all bachelorette parties, it is sex. From the beginning to the end. It must be present in the deco, the games and the costumes, but also in the shows to be hired, this year with rigorous protocols for the coronavirus.

The PussyCat Show -the sole proprietor who has been in the Paseo la Plaza for two seasons-, for example, also moves to private meetings. It is in charge of the comedian and psychologist Valeria Farfán, who unfolds all the themes that surround the world of sexuality. To get tickets you have to contact via Instagram (@valefarfanale) or by mail: [email protected].

Comedian and psychologist Valeria Farfán and her shows at home.

Also the writer Sole Castro Virasoro and the actress Alejandra promise in “Alpha Women” to tell neither more nor less than: “All about sex, as it is”. Stand up, interactive games and many little secrets to get out of the routine, in a humorous show topped with little gifts for the bride.

And if it’s about sex and eroticism, why not a group Sexy dance class to bring out all the femme fatal attitude of the bride and the guests? In this case, yes, remotely and via Zoom. The “training” is conducted by a specialist in the subject who teaches different movements in a choreography of pure sensuality.

6) For life

The truth is that the bachelorette party will remain as a sequence of indelible emotions in the heart of the future ex-girlfriend. Therefore, in addition to being original, it is important to think of a couple of objects that you can treasure as memories. Options: a notebook in which her close friends write her a farewell message for the stage that is ending and also a notebook with funny phrases, tips, “advice” for her married life. There is also a selection of photos from the backstage of the preparations for that special day.