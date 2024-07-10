The first after Le Mans

A month after Ferrari’s success in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the WEC will be back on track this weekend for the start of the second half of this season: after the three European rounds in Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans, the category will land on the circuit of Interlagos for the 6 Hours of St. Paul.

Back to Brazil

This is not only the first of two events in the American continent, but also and above all the return to Brazil after ten years of absencethat is, since the success of Lieb, Jani and Dumas at the wheel of the Porsche 919 dating back to 2014. Furthermore, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer is currently leading both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ standings, in the latter case with the trio Lotterer, Vanthoor and Estre, who will necessarily have to watch their mirrors for the return of the Ferrari drivers Fuoco, Nielsen and Molina, 9 points behind in the standings after their triumph in France.

Toyota and its drivers cannot be excluded from the fight for the title, for a 6 Hours of Sao Paulo that will start on Friday 12 July with the Hybrid and LMGT3 categories for the first Free Practice session. The activity on the track, however, will not be visible on live television or streaming, exactly like for the subsequent Free Practice 2. The only way to follow the developments of the sessions will be the live timing available on the official WEC website, unlike what will happen from Free Practice 3 onwards. The latter, in addition to the live timing, can be followed on the Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv apps, without forgetting the live broadcast on the official FIA WEC YouTube channel for this session only. The other apps mentioned (or the official websites) will also broadcast the qualifications and the race, the latter available live on TV also on Eurosport 2, Sky channel 211. Below is the complete program with Italian times.

6 Hours of San Paolo 2024: the program and TV times

Friday 12th July

15:45-17:15 – Free Practice 1 (live timing only)

20:15-21:45 – Free Practice 2 (live timing only)

Saturday 13th July

15:30-16:40 – Free Practice 3 (live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, fiawec.tv and FIA WEC YouTube channel)

19:30 – Qualifying (live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)

Sunday 14th July

16:30 – Race (live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, fiawec.tv and Eurosport 2)