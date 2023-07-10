On the trail of Monza Toyota won the 6 hoursendurance race valid for WEC championship 2023. With as many as 65,000 fans present on the stands of the Brianza track over three days, despite the torrid heat conditions, the race was thrilling from start to finish, with three different manufacturers on the podium in the Hypercar class: Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot.

6 Hours of Monza 2023 results

The winners of the 6 Hours of Monza WEC 2023 were the Toyota drivers Mike Conway, Jose-Maria Lopez And Kamui Kobayashiwho crossed the finish line with the GR010 Hybrid no. 7 with 16.250 seconds ahead ofHypercar 499P no. 50 by Ferrari AF Racing driven by Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina. On the third step of the podium thePeugeot 9X8 Hypercar #93conducted by the trio of pilots formed by Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul Di Resta.

WEC 6 Hours of Monza 2023 Ferrari 499P #50 2nd in standings

In the LMP2the final victory went to Oreca #28 by Jota, after a close battle with car no. 31 of Team WRT in the last 90 minutes of the race. David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Oliver Rasmussen took their first win of the season after a complex strategy race that saw the 12-car field leading the way.

WEC 6 Hours of Monza 2023 Peugeot 9X8 #93 3rd classified

In the category LMGTE AM the trio of Dempsey-Proton Racing composed by Christian Ried, Julien Andlauer and Mikkel Pedersen achieved the category victory. There Porsche 911 RSR-19 no. 77 of Dempsey-Proton made her way decisively, making a pit stop less than the Porsche Iron Lynx No. 60 by Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello and Claudio Schiavoni, who preceded the winners by just 11.184 seconds.

Podium 6 Hours of Monza 2023

1) Conway/Kobayashi/López (Toyota GR010 – Hybrid)

2) Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen (Ferrari 499P)

3) Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne (Peugeot 9X8)

Race classification 6 HOURS OF MONZA 2023

POS # RIDERS CAR CLASS TIME 1 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota GR010 – Hybrid Hypercars 6:00’31.922 2 50 Anthony Fire

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P Hypercars 16,520 3 93 Paul di Resta

Michael Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 Hypercars 1’18.179 4 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 – Hybrid Hypercars 1 lap 5 5 Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

Frederic Makowiecki Porsche 963 Hypercars 1 lap 6 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P Hypercars 1 lap 7 6 Kevin Estre

Andre Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 963 Hypercars 1 lap 8 708 Romain Dumas

Olivier Pla

Nathanaël Berthon Glickenhaus 007 Hypercars 1 lap 9 38 António Felix Da Costa

Will Stevens

Ye Yifei Porsche 963 Hypercars 2 Laps 10 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

Richard Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercars 2 Laps 11 28 David Hansson

Peter Fittipaldi

Oliver Rasmussen, Hour 07 LMP2 7 Laps 12 36 Matthieu Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Charles Milesi Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 13 41 Rui Andrade

Robert Kubica

Louis Délétraz Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 14 23 Josh Pierson

Giedo van der Garde

Oliver Jarvis Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 15 34 Jakub Smiechowski

Fabio Luca Scherer

Albert Costa Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 16 22 Frederick Lubin

Philip Hanson

Ben Hanley Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 17 63 Doriane Pin

Mathias Beche

Daniil Kvyat Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 18 35 André Negrao

Memo Rojas

Olli Caldwell Hour 07 LMP2 8 Laps 19 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 9X8 Hypercars 9 Laps 20 4 Esteban Guerrieri

Tristan Vautier

JP De Vanwall Vandervell 680 Hypercars 9 Laps 21 9 Filip Ioan Ugran

Bent Viscaal

Andrea Caldarelli Hour 07 LMP2 9 Laps 22 77 Christian Ried

Mikkel Pedersen

Julien Andlauer Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 15 Laps 23 60 Claudio Schiavoni

Matthew Cressoni

Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 15 Laps 24 86 Michael Wainwright

Richard Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 16 Laps 25 33 Ben Keating

Nicolas Varro

Nick Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 16 Laps 26 85 Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Rahel Frey Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 16 Laps 27 83 Luis Perez-Companc

Lilou Wadoux

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 17 Laps 28 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 17 Laps 29 56 Guilherme Oliveira

Efrin Castro

Matthew Cairoli Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 17 Laps 30 21 Julien Piguet

Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 18 Laps 31 54 Thomas Flohr

Francis Castellacci

David Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 20 Laps 31 Sean Gelael

Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen

Robin Frijns Hour 07 LMP2 21 Laps 99 Gianmaria Bruni

Harry Tincknell

Neel Jani Porsche 963 Hypercars 66 Laps 57 Takeshi Kimura

Scott Huffaker

Kei Cozzolino Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 130 Laps 10 Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser

Gabriel Aubry Hour 07 LMP2 134 Laps 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson

Tomonobu Fujii Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 193 Laps Ranking 6 Hours of Monza WEC 2023

Photo WEC 6 Hours of Monza 2023

© PHOTOGALLERY 6 Hours of Monza 2023: Fabrizio Viviani

Video 6 Hours of Monza Highlights

6 Hours of Monza Highlights VIDEO

