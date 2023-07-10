On the trail of Monza Toyota won the 6 hoursendurance race valid for WEC championship 2023. With as many as 65,000 fans present on the stands of the Brianza track over three days, despite the torrid heat conditions, the race was thrilling from start to finish, with three different manufacturers on the podium in the Hypercar class: Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot.
6 Hours of Monza 2023 results
The winners of the 6 Hours of Monza WEC 2023 were the Toyota drivers Mike Conway, Jose-Maria Lopez And Kamui Kobayashiwho crossed the finish line with the GR010 Hybrid no. 7 with 16.250 seconds ahead ofHypercar 499P no. 50 by Ferrari AF Racing driven by Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina. On the third step of the podium thePeugeot 9X8 Hypercar #93conducted by the trio of pilots formed by Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul Di Resta.
In the LMP2the final victory went to Oreca #28 by Jota, after a close battle with car no. 31 of Team WRT in the last 90 minutes of the race. David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Oliver Rasmussen took their first win of the season after a complex strategy race that saw the 12-car field leading the way.
In the category LMGTE AM the trio of Dempsey-Proton Racing composed by Christian Ried, Julien Andlauer and Mikkel Pedersen achieved the category victory. There Porsche 911 RSR-19 no. 77 of Dempsey-Proton made her way decisively, making a pit stop less than the Porsche Iron Lynx No. 60 by Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello and Claudio Schiavoni, who preceded the winners by just 11.184 seconds.
Podium 6 Hours of Monza 2023
1) Conway/Kobayashi/López (Toyota GR010 – Hybrid)
2) Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen (Ferrari 499P)
3) Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne (Peugeot 9X8)
Race classification 6 HOURS OF MONZA 2023
|POS
|#
|RIDERS
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|1
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|Hypercars
|6:00’31.922
|2
|50
|Anthony Fire
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercars
|16,520
|3
|93
|Paul di Resta
Michael Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercars
|1’18.179
|4
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|Hypercars
|1 lap
|5
|5
|Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|Hypercars
|1 lap
|6
|51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercars
|1 lap
|7
|6
|Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|Hypercars
|1 lap
|8
|708
|Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Nathanaël Berthon
|Glickenhaus 007
|Hypercars
|1 lap
|9
|38
|António Felix Da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|Hypercars
|2 Laps
|10
|2
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercars
|2 Laps
|11
|28
|David Hansson
Peter Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen,
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|7 Laps
|12
|36
|Matthieu Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|13
|41
|Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Délétraz
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|14
|23
|Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|15
|34
|Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Luca Scherer
Albert Costa
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|16
|22
|Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|17
|63
|Doriane Pin
Mathias Beche
Daniil Kvyat
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|18
|35
|André Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|8 Laps
|19
|94
|Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercars
|9 Laps
|20
|4
|Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
JP De
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|Hypercars
|9 Laps
|21
|9
|Filip Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|9 Laps
|22
|77
|Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|15 Laps
|23
|60
|Claudio Schiavoni
Matthew Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|15 Laps
|24
|86
|Michael Wainwright
Richard Pera
Ben Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|16 Laps
|25
|33
|Ben Keating
Nicolas Varro
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|16 Laps
|26
|85
|Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|16 Laps
|27
|83
|Luis Perez-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|17 Laps
|28
|25
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|17 Laps
|29
|56
|Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Matthew Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|17 Laps
|30
|21
|Julien Piguet
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|18 Laps
|31
|54
|Thomas Flohr
Francis Castellacci
David Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|20 Laps
|31
|Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen
Robin Frijns
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|21 Laps
|99
|Gianmaria Bruni
Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
|Porsche 963
|Hypercars
|66 Laps
|57
|Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|130 Laps
|10
|Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|134 Laps
|777
|Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|193 Laps
Photo WEC 6 Hours of Monza 2023
© PHOTOGALLERY 6 Hours of Monza 2023: Fabrizio Viviani
Video 6 Hours of Monza Highlights
