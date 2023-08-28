Peugeot at Fuji without Müller

In two weeks now, that is from 8 to 10 Septemberthe WEC will be back on track for the 6 Hours of Fuji, sixth and penultimate round of the 2023 season, two months after the last 6 Hours of Monza. While awaiting the Japanese race, however, an official announcement has arrived from the team Peugeotwho will not line up the usual trio in the Hypercar category #94 behind the wheel of the 9X8. While Loic Duval and Gustavo Menenzes will appear regularly in Japan, the same will not be true for Nico Müller. In August, during a training session, the Swiss rider was the victim of a left clavicle injury, from which it is recovering. However, in agreement with the doctors and the team, the French manufacturer has communicated the absence of Müller and his replacement: at the wheel of the ‘Lion’ in fact there will be the Belgian Stoffel Vandoornewho knows the characteristics of the car well as he is the third driver of the transalpine team.

The team statement and goals for Japan

“Unfortunately Nico will not be able to race for this round and we wish him a speedy recovery – declared the Team Principal Olivier Jansonnie – Stoffel Vandoorne he has all our trust and we know he will be able to intervene quickly and give his best. We are entering the latter part of the season and our goal will be to be 100% reliable in the last two races and to fight for the top positions with both of our PEUGEOT 9X8s. We will prepare as best we can for these two races, trying to be consistent in our performances and race results. The objective for this round is to continue show that we are able to fight for the top places and the podium regularly and with both our cars. We will therefore have to have the same level of performance as Monza (where Peugeot finished third with car #93 driven by Vergne, Jensen and Di Resta) also in the last two races of Fuji and Bahrain. Fuji Speedway is a track with difficult weather conditions and we have shown in the past that we are doing quite well here. It’s also a track that suited us well in the past, last year we managed to take a step forward in terms of performance and reliability”.

Vandoorne’s past

A highly experienced driver both in open wheel and in the WEC, Vandoorne boasts a world title in Formula E in the 2021-22 season and a previous participation in Formula 1 as an official McLaren driver. To underline, among his goals, also the title of LMP2 vice-championalways dating back to 2021with the Jota Sport team.