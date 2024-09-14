Also sharp for BMW #15

Alex Lynn took pole position with the only Cadillac at the start at Fuji. The driver of the #2 Hypercar stopped the clock at 1’28″901, 41 thousandths ahead of the #8 Toyota of Hirakawa, who will still start from the front row in the home event for the Japanese manufacturer that holds both world titles. For Cadillac, this is the first pole position in the Hypercar class. The excellent Qualifying for Toyota despite the further penalty received after Austin regarding the BoP was completed by the second row obtained by the #7 driven by Kamui Kobayashi, fourth behind the #15 BMW that moved into third position with Dries Vanthoor.

Third row opened by the championship leaders, the Porsche #6 that was entrusted to Kevin Estre in this qualifying. Sixth time for the Alpine #35 of Charles Milesi, seventh the first of the Ferrarithe #50 in contention for the world title driven by Antonio Fuoco.

First Hyperpole for Lamborghini

In the first session that defined the top-10 of the cars qualified for the Hyperpole, Daniil Kvyat also stood out, taking the lead for the first time Lamborghini SC63 in the top 10 with the tenth fastest time, 3 thousandths faster than the BMW #20. Eliminated in the first phase were the Ferrari 499P #51 of Antonio Giovinazzi and the #83 of Robert Kubica, fresh from the victory in Austin. The Scuderia from Maranello can console itself with the pole position in the LMGT3 class by the 296 #55 driven by François Heriau. This is also the first pole for the 296 on a Saturday of firsts in Qualifying on the slopes of Mount Fuji. Tomorrow the race will start at 04:00 Italian time, with the checkered flag scheduled for 10:00.

The top 10 at the end of the Hyperpole (Hypercar)

The top 10 at the end of the Hyperpole (LMGT3)